-
June 17, 2013, Monday
IPL fixing: Chandila sent to fresh police custody for 3-days
Suspended cricketer Ajit Chandila, arrested in the IPL spot-fixing case, was today remanded in fresh police custody for three ...
-
June 14, 2013, Friday
IPL betting case: Vikram Aggarwal gets conditional bail
The hotelier, summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch, had appeared before it on May 31 in connection with a separate case on IPL betting
-
June 12, 2013, Wednesday
One more held in IPL spot-fixing case
With this, a total of 28 people, including cricketers S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were arrested since May 16 in ...
-
June 11, 2013, Tuesday
BCCI suspends Kundra, on IPL clean-up drive
"I am shocked and upset at the unilateral decision taken today by the BCCI and will fight the grounds of suspension," Kundra said ...
-
June 11, 2013, Tuesday
Tamil Nadu Police arrests Vikram Aggarwal
Aggarwal had money dealings with Uttam C Jain, who is also known as Kitty, a bookie who also allegedly used the hotelier's hotel ...
-
June 07, 2013, Friday
Kundra will be suspended if found guilty: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals management also said that they would also forfeit his shares in the franchise if he has breached any regulations
-
June 07, 2013, Friday
We can't arrest Raj Kundra just on suspicion: Delhi Police
Commissioner Neeraj Kumar says Kundra has admitted of his involvement in betting, but there is no evidence to support his ...
-
June 07, 2013, Friday
Kundra appoints noted lawyer Majeed Memon to defend him
Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar had said after interrogation that Kundra had admitted to betting in IPL matches
-
June 07, 2013, Friday
Kundra admits to betting, says Delhi Police
Police sources said they have confiscated the passport of Kundra and have asked him not to leave
-
June 07, 2013, Friday
BCCI to discuss charges on Monday
The statement by interim president of BCCI can be a huge blow to the IPL franchisee
-
June 06, 2013, Thursday
Raj Kundra, Shilpa placed bets in IPL matches: Police
Investigators say Kundra lost about Rs 1 crore in the past three years in betting on IPL matches
-
June 06, 2013, Thursday
It's shocking: Jagdale on Kundra's betting admission
Former BCCI secretary says it's high time BCCI took lessons from these controversies and go about cleansing the system quickly
-
June 06, 2013, Thursday
Spot-fixing scandal: Kundra's passport seized
Rajasthan Royals' owner Raj Kundra's passport has been seized by Delhi Police which questioned him for about 10 hours in ...
-
June 05, 2013, Wednesday
Delhi Police questions Rajasthan Royals owner Raj Kundra
Police are keen to know from Kundra whether his players had discussed anything about bookies or had given him any hint about ...
-
June 05, 2013, Wednesday
Sreesanth is innocent, say parents
MCOCA has been imposed on Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, Ankit Chavan and 23 others
-
June 05, 2013, Wednesday
Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL for CBI probe into IPL scandal
Litigation was filed by Sharmila Ghuge, an educationist in a Mumbai law college
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
Sreesanth moves fresh bail plea after invocation of MCOCA
In the bail plea, Sreesanth said, 'By no stretch of imagination can MCOCA be invoked against him as there is no evidence to link ...
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
Dawood, Chota Shakeel behind IPL spot-fixing: Delhi Police
Police claimed it has 'concrete' evidence like intercepted telephonic conversations to link Sreesanth and some others with ...
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
Tainted Rajasthan players charged with MCOCA
Tainted Rajasthan Royals players S.Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were Tuesday slapped with the Maharashtra Control ...
-
June 04, 2013, Tuesday
IPL spot-fixing: Meiyappan, Vindoo get bail
Gurunath Meiyappan, the son-in-law of BCCI chief N Srinivasan and actor Vindoo Dara Singh were granted bail by a court here on ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues