-
July 13, 2014, Sunday
Back home from war-torn Iraq, Odisha plumbers recount horror
The Indian workers from the state who returned from Iraq on July 9, leaving behind the deathly sound of bombs, air strikes, and ...
-
July 13, 2014, Sunday
Back home from war-torn Iraq, Odisha plumbers recount horror
Indian workers from the state who returned from Iraq on July 9, leaving behind the deathly sound of bombs, air strikes, and ...
-
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
Iraq parliament to convene next week: Official
Iraq's parliament will meet next week to work on forming a new government, an official said today, reversing a decision to ...
-
July 07, 2014, Monday
Punjabis trapped in Iraq: Badal to meet Sushma Swaraj again
To impress upon her for expediting the process of bringing back 39 Punjabis trapped in Iraq
-
July 07, 2014, Monday
Over 2000 Indians likely to return home from war-torn Iraq in next 48 hours
Around 2,200 Indians residing in southern Iraq are likely to return home in the next 36 to 48 hours, the Ministry of External ...
-
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Facilitating return of 1,600 Indians from Iraq: Government
About 1,600 Indian nationals in Iraq are being provided tickets by the Indian government for their return, external affairs ...
-
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Indians returning from Iraq complain of unsafe surroundings, salary issues
Indian citizens returning from various cities of Iraq say that not only did they have to battle unsafe surroundings and constant ...
-
July 05, 2014, Saturday
80 Indians stranded in Iraq land in Hyderabad
Eighty Indian workers, mostly from Telangana who had been stranded in Iraq for the past few days, returned here this afternoon in ...
-
July 05, 2014, Saturday
600 Indian nationals to come back from Iraq by Monday
Nearly 600 Indian nationals will come back from conflict-hit Iraq over the next two days of whom 200 will return by an Iraqi ...
-
July 03, 2014, Thursday
Chandy meets Swaraj, seeks steps to evacuate nurses from Iraq
Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking an effective action to evacuate 46 ...
-
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
US assessing whether Iraq forces can hold together: US official
A key role of the American troops in Iraq is assessing whether the country's security forces can hold together and whether its ...
-
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Iraq under pressure for new govt as turmoil deepens
Iraq's leadership was under increased pressure today to form a new government to deal with a Sunni militant onslaught that has ...
-
July 01, 2014, Tuesday
Iraq parliament convenes with PM re-election in doubt
Iraq's newly-elected parliament convenes today to begin choosing a government, with premier Nuri al-Maliki's bid for a third term ...
-
July 01, 2014, Tuesday
US sends another 300 military personnel to Iraq
The United States has deployed an additional 300 military personnel to violence-hit Iraq to augment the security of American ...
-
June 28, 2014, Saturday
If the Iraq fighting escalates, the impact on oil prices could be severe: Adi Karev
Interview with Global Head, Oil & Gas, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
-
June 28, 2014, Saturday
Chandy asks Centre to expedite evacuation of Indians from Iraq
He said steps should be taken to airlift them from the war-torn cities in Iraq.
-
June 28, 2014, Saturday
Unprecedented Kurdish peshmerga deployment in Iraq
At a peshmerga base outside Arbil, the capital of the three-province Kurdistan region, training has a new urgency.
-
June 28, 2014, Saturday
Over 1,200 Chinese workers in Iraq evacuated to Baghdad
More than 1,200 employees of a Chinese company have been safely evacuated from the war-torn northern Iraqi city of Samarra and ...
-
June 28, 2014, Saturday
The explosion sent shivers down our spines: Indian nurses in Iraq
Already coping with reports of Iraqi rebels stepping up their operations, the 46 nurses from Kerala holed up in Tikrit were ...
-
June 27, 2014, Friday
US rights group finds ISIL execution site
Human Rights Watch said that fighters inspired by al-Qaeda had executed Iraqi soldiers en masse this month in Tikrit.
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Top Stories