-
May 10, 2013, Friday
More than 200 crorepati MLAs in new Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka Election Watch (KEW) also said today 93% or 203 MLAs of the total 218 analysed are crorepatis
-
May 10, 2013, Friday
Cong initiates consultation process to pick CM in Karnataka
The Congress central leadership today began the process of consultations with MLAs on choosing the new chief minister with ...
-
May 09, 2013, Thursday
Four AICC observers to visit K'taka to decide CM issue
Congress yesterday made a spectacular come back in the state after seven years in its old southern bastion
-
May 09, 2013, Thursday
BJP loses its only southern bastion
The 5-year BJP rule in Karnataka had been marked with rampant corruption, besides mining and land denotification scams
-
May 09, 2013, Thursday
Siddaramaiah leads race for CM's post
The people have given the mandate to the Congress, as they wanted a stable and clean government; they were not in favour of a ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
What Karnataka verdict means for Congress, BJP
Now, both parties are staggering to their feet and assessing how to make the best of it
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Siddaramaiah - Profiling the front runner for K'taka CM
Siddaramaiah (64), leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Karnataka assembly, is a strong contender for the post of chief ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
I am a strong contender for CM's post: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah today said he is one of the strong contenders for the chief minister's post.
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Narendra Modi missing from Karnataka action
Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi may have been described as the most popular leader by members of Bharatiya Janata Party ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
SWOT analysis of Karnataka Verdict
CONGRESS: STRENGTH With more than 113 seats, has crossed the simple majority mark, which means a stable five-year term for a ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Reactions| Sonia hails Karnataka showing, PM says BJP ideology rejected
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi today hailed the party's showing in Karnataka polls, saying the ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
KPCC President Parameshwar loses
Congress has won 119 seats out of 202 seats declared won. With this the party has crossed the magical number of 113 and is set to ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Reactions| Never imagined BJP will be decimated in Karnataka: M G Vaidya
RSS ideologue M G Vaidya today said it was beyond their imagination that the BJP will be decimated in Karnataka Assembly ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Samajwadi Party bags its first seat in Karnataka
CP Yogeshwara defeated Janata Dal-S' Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Parliament abruptly adjourned sine die
The Budget session of Parliament was abruptly adjourned sine die today, with the second phase turning out to be a total washout ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
BJP suffers humiliating defeat in Karnataka polls
The party has won three seats and leading in just 36 seats in the 224-member Assembly
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Reactions| Innings defeat for BJP in Karnataka: Cong Ministers
Buoyed by its success in Karnataka, Congress Ministers today said this was an "innings defeat" for BJP
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Reactions| Unhappy and upset over Karnataka defeat: BJP
BJP today said it was "shocked, upset and unhappy" about the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
Kharge open to being CM
Union Labour Minister and senior leader from Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge today indicated that he was ready to be considered for ...
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
BJP decimated in Karnataka
The BJP's southern fort where it came to power for the first time in 2008 crumbled and the party may be pushed to the third ...
