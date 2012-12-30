-
June 01, 2013, Saturday
Football clubs set to take a hit on Mallya's funding dribble
According to officials of Mohun Bagan AC, Mallya has committed about Rs 8-9 crore this year, which is close to half of what the ...
-
February 13, 2013, Wednesday
AirWorks' MRO set to gain windfall from Kingfisher Airlines crisis
The work on Kingfisher aircraft that have been parked across the country after the airline suspended its operations, will keep ...
-
January 17, 2013, Thursday
'No objection' to KFA, but DGCA unconvinced
Oil companies and a few aircraft leasing companies have given Kingfisher Airlines a â€˜no objection certificateâ€™ to restart ...
-
January 11, 2013, Friday
Govt not satisfied with Kingfisher's investment plan
Government is not satisfied with Kingfisher Airlines' plans to invest Rs 650 crore to resume its operations as it may not ...
-
January 03, 2013, Thursday
Kingfisher should revive for employees, passengers: Ajit Singh
With uncertainty over the revival of Kingfisher Airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh on Wednesday said the airline should ...
-
January 01, 2013, Tuesday
The bad news companies of 2012 - will they bounce back in 2013?
Among the firms that made news for all the wrong reasons are Vijay Mallyaâ€™s Kingfisher Airlines, whose licence was suspended by ...
-
December 31, 2012, Monday
KFA pilots pin hopes on Gopinath venture
With little hope of being airborne again in the near future, a section of Kingfisher Airlines pilots are pinning their hopes on ...
-
December 30, 2012, Sunday
No cartel, but KFA crisis pushing up airfares: CCI
Suspension of flights by crisis-hit Kingfisher Airlines may be a possible reason for soaring airfares, although there is no ...
-
December 30, 2012, Sunday
Kingfisher pilots pin hope on Capt Gopinath's aviation venture
With little hope of being airborne again in the near future, a section of Kingfisher Airlines pilots are now pinning their hopes ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues