September 11, 2013, Wednesday British pound slips below 100-level against rupee The British pound today slipped below 100 level against the rupee, as the Indian currency continued to appreciate for the fifth ...

September 05, 2013, Thursday Rupee, bonds rally as street welcomes Rajan's steps The rupee appreciated in early trade after the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan lifted market ...

August 30, 2013, Friday Rupee fall a matter of concern: Manmohan Singh "The movement of the exchange rate of the Indian Rupee recently has been a matter of concern. The Rupee has depreciated sharply ...

August 30, 2013, Friday Rupee marginally weak in afternoon trades on month-end dollar demand Month-end dollar demand from importers is keeping the rupee under pressure. The rupee was trading marginally weaker in afternoon ...

August 30, 2013, Friday Have stocks hit the cheap zone? Everytime the market's one year forward price/earnings multiple dips below its 10 year average of 14x, the pundits rise to say ...

August 30, 2013, Friday Rupee has hit the bottom: Jamal Mecklai The slightly easier money will give something of a breather to sentiment, in the hope that there's more to come

August 29, 2013, Thursday Rupee strengthens after RBI opens forex window for OMCs The rupee opened stronger against the dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opened a foreign exchange swap window to meet the ...

August 29, 2013, Thursday Rupee has taken more knocks than the Sensex Currencies and stock markets are falling across emerging markets. However, the impact of the blow varies from country to country. ...

August 29, 2013, Thursday Mayaram calls the rupee fall irrational sentiment Arvind Mayaram assures investors that CAD in 2013-14 would be much lower than expected

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Nifty could fall to 4,900 if 5,120 is broken The downtrend continued till short-covering, and buying by LIC pulled the equity market back. However, the post-settlement trend ...

August 28, 2013, Wednesday FIIs pull out over $3 billion since June The companies along with banks having high FIIs holdings have seen the sharpest erosion in their market value.

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Rupee will not go down alone The key question in the market is what will the falling rupee take down with it. A fall in rupee has increased bond rates making ...

August 28, 2013, Wednesday Corporate bond street still dry, as yields trading high The falling rupee has not only impacted bond yields but also issuance of corporate bonds

August 27, 2013, Tuesday More pain in store for rupee, crude oil: Analysts While the rupee hit 66 levels against the dollar, oil prices are on a boil on the back of developments in Sirya

August 27, 2013, Tuesday More pressure in store for rupee,other emerging mkt currencies: Barclays Emerging market currencies including Indian rupee are likely to remain under pressure, though depreciation is expected to slow ...

August 27, 2013, Tuesday Rupee sinks to new low, breaches 66/dollar The rupee breached the 65 barrier again in early morning trade.

August 27, 2013, Tuesday Rupee slips below Rs 102-level against Pound; hits new bottom Rupee slipped to a new all time low of Rs 102.45 against the British pound this afternoon, as the Indian currency ended its ...

August 23, 2013, Friday Rupee to strengthen to 60 vs US dollar by March 2014: CRISIL Rating agency CRISIL today said that it expects the rupee to recover from its current level and end thus fiscal at 60 against US ...