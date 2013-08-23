-
September 11, 2013, Wednesday
British pound slips below 100-level against rupee
The British pound today slipped below 100 level against the rupee, as the Indian currency continued to appreciate for the fifth ...
September 05, 2013, Thursday
Rupee, bonds rally as street welcomes Rajan's steps
The rupee appreciated in early trade after the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan lifted market ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Rupee fall a matter of concern: Manmohan Singh
"The movement of the exchange rate of the Indian Rupee recently has been a matter of concern. The Rupee has depreciated sharply ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Rupee marginally weak in afternoon trades on month-end dollar demand
Month-end dollar demand from importers is keeping the rupee under pressure. The rupee was trading marginally weaker in afternoon ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Have stocks hit the cheap zone?
Everytime the market's one year forward price/earnings multiple dips below its 10 year average of 14x, the pundits rise to say ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Rupee has hit the bottom: Jamal Mecklai
The slightly easier money will give something of a breather to sentiment, in the hope that there's more to come
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Rupee strengthens after RBI opens forex window for OMCs
The rupee opened stronger against the dollar as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opened a foreign exchange swap window to meet the ...
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Rupee has taken more knocks than the Sensex
Currencies and stock markets are falling across emerging markets. However, the impact of the blow varies from country to country. ...
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Mayaram calls the rupee fall irrational sentiment
Arvind Mayaram assures investors that CAD in 2013-14 would be much lower than expected
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Nifty could fall to 4,900 if 5,120 is broken
The downtrend continued till short-covering, and buying by LIC pulled the equity market back. However, the post-settlement trend ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
FIIs pull out over $3 billion since June
The companies along with banks having high FIIs holdings have seen the sharpest erosion in their market value.
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee will not go down alone
The key question in the market is what will the falling rupee take down with it. A fall in rupee has increased bond rates making ...
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Corporate bond street still dry, as yields trading high
The falling rupee has not only impacted bond yields but also issuance of corporate bonds
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
More pain in store for rupee, crude oil: Analysts
While the rupee hit 66 levels against the dollar, oil prices are on a boil on the back of developments in Sirya
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
More pressure in store for rupee,other emerging mkt currencies: Barclays
Emerging market currencies including Indian rupee are likely to remain under pressure, though depreciation is expected to slow ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Rupee sinks to new low, breaches 66/dollar
The rupee breached the 65 barrier again in early morning trade.
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Nifty breaches 5,300; Rupee falls past 66/USD
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Rupee slips below Rs 102-level against Pound; hits new bottom
Rupee slipped to a new all time low of Rs 102.45 against the British pound this afternoon, as the Indian currency ended its ...
August 23, 2013, Friday
Rupee to strengthen to 60 vs US dollar by March 2014: CRISIL
Rating agency CRISIL today said that it expects the rupee to recover from its current level and end thus fiscal at 60 against US ...
August 23, 2013, Friday
Rupee up 11 paise at 64.44/dollar in late morning deals
Surrendering some of its early gains, the rupee today rose by 11 paise to 64.44 against the dollar in the late morning trade on ...
September 06, 2013, Friday
5 reasons why FIIs are still buying Indian stocks
Fall in the value of rupee and deteriorating economic scenario has been cited as reasons for the fall in the stock market. And as ...
August 31, 2013, Saturday
Will India pledge gold to secure IMF loan?
India's forex reserves depleted to $1.2 billion in Jan 1991, and that too dried up by half by June of that year
August 30, 2013, Friday
India not headed for 1991-like crisis: PM
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Friday said India is not heading back to 1991-like balance of payment crisis, when the country was ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Easy reforms over, time now for difficult ones: says PM
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said the government will now have to undertake more difficult reforms, including reduction of ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Will India pledge gold to take IMF loan?
The unprecedented slide of rupees poses both challenges and opportunities for India, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ...
August 30, 2013, Friday
Ficci for proactive govt to boost manufacturing
Releases 12 point Manufacturing Mandate to beat slow down
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Rupee depreciation partly reflects high CAD: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service, which has been maintaining stable outlook on India's sovereign ratings even as it peers cut it to ...
August 29, 2013, Thursday
Rupee sinks as FIIs extend selling
RBI intervenes but fails to stop currency from diving 4%; LIC buying helps Sensex rebound 3% from day's lows
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
How savvy D-Street traders doubled money in August
Who are Volatility traders? What is volatility trading? Read on to find out
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee nears 69/dollar, posts biggest day fall in 18 years
An assault on the key 70 level appears imminent as intervention from the central bank only gave the rupee a brief respite
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
Rupee recovers after sinking to new low of 68.75/dolar
Rupee continued its free-fall today and breached the 67 barrier in early trade.
August 28, 2013, Wednesday
FM seeks to calm market jitters
I have already said 4.8% (of GDP) is a red line and this red line will not be breached: P Chidambaram
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
5 foul-weather friends for your portfolio
Amid the doom and gloom of cheaper currency and weaker markets, certain stocks hold great promise
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Paralysis in decision-making behind economic crisis: Sinha
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha Tuesday called for early elections to bail the country out of the ongoing economic crisis.
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Bank Nifty hits 19-month low
HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, BOI, Union Bank of India and Axis Bank are down 5-10% on NSE.
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Domestic factors responsible for rupee depreciation too: Chidambaram
Domestic factors, not just the global economic environment, are also responsible for the depreciation of the rupee, Finance ...
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
Gold futures set new record
Gold breached its all previous records to set the new high on Tuesday following a global trend and a drastic decline in the rupee ...
August 25, 2013, Sunday
Weak rupee effect: Imported bicycles to cost 10% more
Imported bicycles are set to get dearer soon with importers deciding to hike prices of bicycles, including of high-end ones, by ...
August 23, 2013, Friday
Rupee decline no longer due to CAD but fear, says Credit Suisse
The kind of carnage Indian rupee saw in recent days may not be due to current account deficit (CAD) but it could be out of fear, ...
August 23, 2013, Friday
Textile exports seen rising
A spark of revival has already been witnessed in Q1 2014, could lead to a 5-10% revival in exports