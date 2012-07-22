-
July 31, 2012, Tuesday
Unfair contract
Almost a third of India’s organised labour force is on contract. This is an inevitable consequence of archaic labour laws ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
The lessons of Manesar
The lockout at the Manesar plant of India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is an ...
July 22, 2012, Sunday
Sreelatha Menon: Wings on fire
The violence witnessed at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant, leading to the death of a deputy HR general manager, is a repeat ...
