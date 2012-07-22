JUST IN
    July 31, 2012, Tuesday

    Unfair contract

    Almost a third of India’s organised labour force is on contract. This is an inevitable consequence of archaic labour laws ...
    July 23, 2012, Monday

    The lessons of Manesar

    The lockout at the Manesar plant of India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), is an ...
    July 22, 2012, Sunday

    Sreelatha Menon: Wings on fire

    The violence witnessed at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant, leading to the death of a deputy HR general manager, is a repeat ...