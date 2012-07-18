-
July 27, 2012, Friday
Newsmaker: Shinzo Nakanishi
Shinzo Nakanishi, the 65-year-old managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), spent ...
July 26, 2012, Thursday
History repeating for Maruti as season of supply strain looms
Maruti Suzuki faces months of supply woes and a slump in market share and sales as a lockout at the key Manesar car factory ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
Boardroom-shop floor disconnect behind poor industrial relations?
The violence at Maruti Suzuki India’s Manesar plant, which claimed the life of human resources executive Awanish Kumar Dev, ...
July 21, 2012, Saturday
We will de-recognise Maruti Suzuki Workers' Union: Shinzo Nakanishi
A violent stand-off between the workers and the management of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, led ...
July 20, 2012, Friday
Maruti faces costly shutdown after factory riot
Carmaker Maruti Suzuki, a manager killed and 90 employees in jail after workers rioted at its second-largest factory, faces a ...
July 18, 2012, Wednesday
New cars for old is how Maruti Suzuki is boosting its sales
Intensified focus on exchange programmes and rural customers helped Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest ...
