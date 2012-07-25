-
August 27, 2012, Monday
Osamu Suzuki visits Maruti's violence-hit Manesar plant
Chairman of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki today visited the violence-hit Manesar plant of the company's Indian ...
August 20, 2012, Monday
Maruti to lift Manesar lockout tomorrow in police presence
After a month-long lockout at its Manesar facility, Maruti Suzuki India is ready to reopen the plant tomorrow with less than a ...
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
30 trade unions seek CBI probe into Maruti's Manesar violence
Amid concern on the deteriorating worker-management relations that has rocked industries in the Gurgaon-Manesar belt in recent ...
August 03, 2012, Friday
Maruti Suzuki to scale up safety measures at Manesar plant
Hit by worst ever violence in its history, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki today said it is considering to deploy ...
August 02, 2012, Thursday
10 Maruti union leaders get 7 days police custody
Ten office bearers of Maruti Suzuki Workers' Union (MSWU), including President Ram Meher and General Secretary Sarabjit Singh, ...
August 01, 2012, Wednesday
West Bengal government invites Maruti
The West Bengal government today invited automobile giant Maruti Suzuki to invest in the state saying good work culture prevailed ...
July 31, 2012, Tuesday
Maruti ropes in psychologists to treat injured employees
Maruti Suzuki India today said it is roping in psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling its employees, who were injured in ...
July 31, 2012, Tuesday
SIAM demands quick inquiry into Maruti's Manesar violence
Backing Maruti Suzuki India, automobile industry body SIAM today asked the Haryana government to conclude inquiry into July 18 ...
July 30, 2012, Monday
Employees safety yet to be assured, lockout to continue:Maruti
With main culprits of the July 18 violence at Manesar plant yet to be arrested, Maruti Suzuki today said it remains concerned ...
July 27, 2012, Friday
Maruti Suzuki starts assessing damage at Manesar plant
Maruti Suzuki India said it has started assessing the damage at its Manesar plant, which was partially burnt down after violence ...
July 27, 2012, Friday
Maruti may not de-recognise union
In what seems to be a softening of stance, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has decided not to take any immediate steps to ...
July 26, 2012, Thursday
Maruti forms team to take care of injured employees
Maruti Suzuki India today said it has formed a 25-member team, drawn from its various departments, to take care of employees who ...
July 26, 2012, Thursday
Modi meets Suzuki chief
Japanese car maker, Suzuki Motor Corporation on Wednesday offered to train 500 youth from Gujarat for its proposed extended ...
July 26, 2012, Thursday
Maruti to pay enhanced land costs at Manesar
Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Wednesday said Maruti Suzuki was willing to pay enhanced ...
July 26, 2012, Thursday
Maruti to run out of Swift & DZire stock, demand continues
Even as Maruti Suzuki is set to run out of stocks of premium hatchback Swift and sedan DZire, bookings continue to pour in for ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
No stock of Swift, DZire, bookings continue: Maruti
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has run out of stock of the two best selling models, Swift and DZire, which are produced ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Premji says govt should act 'ruthlessly'
Wipro Chairman Azim Premji on Tuesday expressed strong concerns over the recent labour unrest at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Contract labour Bill unlikely in Parliament soon
The increasing trend of contract labour in India has been aided by the fact that these workers are not only denied equal wages ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
'Pay farmer compensation'
Maruti Suzuki's woes at Manesar are piling up with the Haryana government asking the company to pay Rs235 crore to Haryana State ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Sec 144 imposed in IMT Manesar
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 had been imposed in the IMT Manesar area post the violent scuffle that resulted in the death ...
