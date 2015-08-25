-
September 01, 2015, Tuesday
JK Paper to double local sourcing in two years
Firm hopes to achieve this through a massive plantation drive across 11,000 hectares in Rayagada, Koraput and Jeypore and parts ...
August 31, 2015, Monday
MSME loans cross Rs 20k cr
PSU banks have lent Rs 16,360 crore while their private sector counterparts have advanced Rs 2,565 crore credit as on June 2015
August 31, 2015, Monday
Banks collect Rs 500 cr under PMJDY in Odisha
The latest SLBC report claims to have achieved 100% saturation in all the 30 districts of the state
August 31, 2015, Monday
Odisha moots fly ash brick clusters
On the basis of DPR, steps will be taken for identification of land and providing other infrastructure facilities for setting up ...
August 30, 2015, Sunday
Pending HC order stalls land transfer to Subarnarekha port
Odisha HC has restrained state government from signing any further MoU for port projects
August 30, 2015, Sunday
Education for poverty alleviation: Achyuta Samanta
Interview with founder, KIIT Institute of Social Sciences
August 28, 2015, Friday
Ore starved steel units in Odisha seek CM's intervention
High iron ore prices and steep transportation cost has forced steel units to operate at depleted capacities
August 28, 2015, Friday
Odisha Assembly conducts business sans Opposition
Both Congress and BJP boycott the House protesting against alleged partisan action of the Speaker
August 28, 2015, Friday
Steel units lift 59% of OMC allocated iron ore in Apr-July
OMC allocated 0.95 million tonne for 18 MoU signed steel units for the April-July period
August 28, 2015, Friday
CAG flays Odisha govt for ineffective implementation of Biju Setu Yojana
Under the programme, the state government planned construction of 600 bridges during 2011-14
August 28, 2015, Friday
Water storage level in 73 reservoirs less than last year
As on August 27, the total storage available in these reservoirs is 9.90 BCM which is 53% of total storage capacity of these ...
August 27, 2015, Thursday
Bhubaneswar, Rourkela in 98 smart cities list of Centre
The state govt had proposed names of five cities for inclusion in the programme
August 27, 2015, Thursday
SIT readies blueprint to probe illegal money trail
The Ministry of External Affairs, the lead agency in such situations, has cleared India's participation
August 27, 2015, Thursday
Odisha to have 900 km of new NH network by 2017-18
The building of this NH network is estimated to cost Rs 3,555 crore
August 27, 2015, Thursday
Odisha govt appeals to teachers to return to school
Says it is ready to modify the Block Grant Policy, 2013
August 27, 2015, Thursday
CCIP will help Odisha in tackling climate change: UK
CCIP is funded by UK Department For International Development under 12 million pounds technical assistance and is spread across ...
August 26, 2015, Wednesday
UK keen to offer technical aid to Odisha on climate change, economic growth
Odisha is one of the first states in the country to have come out with the Climate change Action Plan
August 26, 2015, Wednesday
Bank NPAs pegged at 8.60% in Odisha
Of the total Rs 90,245 crore advanced to the priority and non-priority sectors as on June, 2015, Rs 7,759 crore loans have turned ...
August 26, 2015, Wednesday
Odisha discoms spend Rs 537 cr on capex
Capex programme was conceptualised in 2010-11 with an outlay of Rs 2,400 cr
August 25, 2015, Tuesday
Marine exporters keep fingers crossed on weak rupee
However, the exporters are hopeful of better shipments with the rupee depreciating to a low level since September 2013