-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Light at end of the tunnel with SC order
Various legal hurdles still for permitted mines to resume operations but pall of gloom on the sector seems to have lifted; about ...
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Odisha awaits CEC directive to roll out e-auction
The Odisha government which has decided to go for electronic sale of key minerals like iron ore, chrome ore and manganese is ...
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Verdict not to hit Odisha mines
Despite the closure of many mines, iron ore output of the state was above 60 million tonnes till 2010-11
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
SC allows 18 more Karnataka mines to resume operations
Embargo on grant of mining leases also lifted; steel mills see significant boost in ore output
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Vedanta mining fate in hands of Niyamgiri locals
Gram sabha will take their decision in three months, MoEF will decide in two months thereafter
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Vedanta sees 'opportunity', even as activists make bonfire
Official of Vedanta says the judgement has settled some issues surrounding the mining project
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
Despite SC lift, Karnataka mining not fully out of hole
The decision to put an end to uncertainty surrounding the sector in Karnataka and result in steady supply of raw material
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
Ore supplies may not improve immediately
Caps to hurt Karnataka output, Sesa Goa's mine may take 6 months to open
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
SC orders complete closure of mines with max illegality in Karnataka
Of the 166 mining leases where the court had banned operations on July 29 and August 26, 2011, activity in seven category B mines ...
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
Steel, mining sectors welcome lifting of K'taka mining ban
Steel industry termed the judgement as a breather and said supplies of iron ore and its quality will improve
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
Uncertainty over; but no immediate relief for steel mills
The Supreme Court's landmark decision to allow reopening all Category A and Category B mines in Karnataka has come as a big ...
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
SC Karnataka mining verdict: 10 big developments
The apex court's verdict is the latest step back from a total ban on mining in the state that was put in force in 2011
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
SC order on Karnataka mining a breather for industry: JSW
JSW Steel today said the relief provided by the Supreme Court on iron ore mining in Karnataka will be a "breather" for the steel ...
-
April 18, 2013, Thursday
Supreme Court keeps ban on bauxite mining in Odisha
The Supreme Court has kept a ban on bauxite mining in hills in Odisha considered sacred by residents and has asked the state high ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues