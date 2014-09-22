-
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
Mars Orbiter views albedo; will help study its surface properties
India's Mars Orbiter Mission payload has viewed the albedo (surface reflectance) of Mars that will be useful to study its surface ...
October 02, 2014, Thursday
Isro, NASA to collaborate on Mars exploration
Will also study the land surface changes on Earth jointly
September 27, 2014, Saturday
Follow Mangalyaan into space: Leland Melvin
"Spaceflight can cause a profound shift in perspective and, in turn, positively influence the way people impact the world"
September 26, 2014, Friday
Orbiter sends pictures of Red Planet
First picture was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
September 25, 2014, Thursday
PM Modi and Mangalyaan indulge in Twitter banter
Quirky Tweets form the official account of the Mars Orbiter have been an instant hit with the masses
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Meet the men behind Mars Mission
The A-team of Isro worked tirelessly to make the Mission success
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Isro dreamt an impossible dream, and made it happen
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is now an established leader in utilitarian space technology - remote sensing and ...
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Odds were stacked against us but we prevailed: Modi
Modi said the country has dared to reach out into the unknown and gone beyond boundaries of human enterprise and imagination
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Pavan Srinath: Setting our sights beyond Mars
Having reached the Red Planet, Isro can now focus on getting humans in space and secure the resources to do it
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Mangalyaan: Foreign media hails India, conditionally
The international media had mixed reactions to the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
India's date with Mars: Social media rejoices
India created history today with the success of the Mars orbiter mission and becoming the first country to have reached the ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Four long hours and the Isro team
At 4 am this morning, scientists at the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) were anxious as to what would ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
What next for Isro?
If one is going to think that Scientists at Isro going to take a break after successfully conducting the Mars Orbit Insertion, ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
'Namaste', 'Howdy': Mangalyaan, Curiosity Rover engage in space talk
While, India created space history by placing Mars Orbiter Mission into Martian orbit at the first attempt, Mars Curiosity Rover ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Mars mission a historic achievement, says Modi
The success of India's successful mission to Mars "will go down as landmark in history", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
India creates history as Isro successfully inserts Mangalyaan into Mars orbit
The event makes India the first country to place a spacecraft into Mars orbit on its first attempt
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Mobile app to help you click selfie with Isro's Mangalyaan
City-based start-up Smartur has developed a mobile application (app) built on augmented reality that allows users of Android ...
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
Nasa sends wishes to Isro for tomorrow's crucial event
Message says: Good Luck, MOM! From Your JPL Family !
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
NASA's spacecraft enters Mars' orbit
Isro has conducted test firing of Mars Orbiter Mission successfully
September 22, 2014, Monday
NASA's craft enters Mars' orbit
The orbiter, which arrived on Mars after a 10-month journey, will study the planet's upper atmosphere
October 09, 2014, Thursday
Meet the 13-year-old girl who could end up being first human on Mars
A 13-year-old girl from Louisiana could be the first human to be on Mars.Alyssa Carson, who is the first person to have attended ...
September 29, 2014, Monday
Mangalyaan sends pix of dust storms on Mars
India's Mars orbiter has sent a picture of regional dust storm activities over the northern hemisphere of the Red Planet, ISRO ...
September 26, 2014, Friday
Success of mission will help us compete globally: K Radhakrishnan
Koppillil Radhakrishnan and his team at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) have made India proud by successfully ...
September 25, 2014, Thursday
MOM sends first images of Red Planet
The image was taken from a height of 7300km, with 376 m spatial resolution
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Mangalyaan enters Mars orbit in maiden attempt
Home-grown part suppliers expect giant leap in business
September 25, 2014, Thursday
MOM puts L&T, Godrej & other suppliers over the moon
Rs 5,000 cr annual business is expected for Isro's commercial arm Antrix, boosting business of private suppliers as well
September 25, 2014, Thursday
Mangalyaan to watch comet from close quarters
Both spacecraft will simultaneously be studying the properties of the comet, and it is a big opportunity for space scientists of ...
September 25, 2014, Thursday
GSLV Mark-III test flight before December
GSLV MARK-III can launch a four-tonne communication satellite into geostationary orbit
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Mars Mission not about being cheap
Mars mission's success is being sold the wrong way
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
The five instruments of Mangalyaan
ISRO's Mangalyaan has five main instruments on it. Read on to know what their specific role is...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Mars Mission hits it off on social media
Indian Space Research Organisation's mission to communicate through social media was as successful as its entry into the Martian ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
5 things that Mangalyaan will do in Mars orbit
A quick guide to questions about the Mars mission you always wanted to ask but were afraid to
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
MOM, Maven to collaborate on atmospheric research of Mars
The success of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) would not only be an advantage for India and its space research, but has more to ...
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Four years in the making: A brief history of India's Mars Mission
A quick recap of the Mars Orbiter Mission's major milestones on the way to Mars
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
Isro has dreamed an impossible dream, and made it happen
This demonstration of technology is exciting, as is the fact that it has been done with so little expense
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
India's Mars Mission: Mangalyaan enters shadow of Mars
If successful, this will make India the first nation to put a satellite into orbit on its own!
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
Mars Mission: Narendra Modi arrives in Bangalore
He will witness the culmination of Mars Mission tomorrow at ISRO's Mars Mission tracking centre
September 23, 2014, Tuesday
HAL to partner ISRO to strengthen facility
Discussions are on for the assembly integration and testing of IRNSS satellites and for productionisation of propulsion ...
September 22, 2014, Monday
PM to witness Mars Orbiter insertion at Isro facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the crucial Mars Orbiter insertion at the Spacecraft Control Centre at Isro Telemetry ...
September 22, 2014, Monday
Mangalyaan passes crucial test for entering red planet's orbit
The firing of the main liquid engine will enable the insertion of the Mangalyaan into Martian orbit on September 24