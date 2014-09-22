March 03, 2015, Tuesday Mars Orbiter views albedo; will help study its surface properties India's Mars Orbiter Mission payload has viewed the albedo (surface reflectance) of Mars that will be useful to study its surface ...

October 02, 2014, Thursday Isro, NASA to collaborate on Mars exploration Will also study the land surface changes on Earth jointly

September 27, 2014, Saturday Follow Mangalyaan into space: Leland Melvin "Spaceflight can cause a profound shift in perspective and, in turn, positively influence the way people impact the world"

September 26, 2014, Friday Orbiter sends pictures of Red Planet First picture was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

September 25, 2014, Thursday PM Modi and Mangalyaan indulge in Twitter banter Quirky Tweets form the official account of the Mars Orbiter have been an instant hit with the masses

September 25, 2014, Thursday Meet the men behind Mars Mission The A-team of Isro worked tirelessly to make the Mission success

September 25, 2014, Thursday Isro dreamt an impossible dream, and made it happen Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is now an established leader in utilitarian space technology - remote sensing and ...

September 25, 2014, Thursday Odds were stacked against us but we prevailed: Modi Modi said the country has dared to reach out into the unknown and gone beyond boundaries of human enterprise and imagination

September 24, 2014, Wednesday Pavan Srinath: Setting our sights beyond Mars Having reached the Red Planet, Isro can now focus on getting humans in space and secure the resources to do it

September 24, 2014, Wednesday Mangalyaan: Foreign media hails India, conditionally The international media had mixed reactions to the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission

September 24, 2014, Wednesday India's date with Mars: Social media rejoices India created history today with the success of the Mars orbiter mission and becoming the first country to have reached the ...

September 24, 2014, Wednesday Four long hours and the Isro team At 4 am this morning, scientists at the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) were anxious as to what would ...

September 24, 2014, Wednesday What next for Isro? If one is going to think that Scientists at Isro going to take a break after successfully conducting the Mars Orbit Insertion, ...

September 24, 2014, Wednesday 'Namaste', 'Howdy': Mangalyaan, Curiosity Rover engage in space talk While, India created space history by placing Mars Orbiter Mission into Martian orbit at the first attempt, Mars Curiosity Rover ...

September 24, 2014, Wednesday Mars mission a historic achievement, says Modi The success of India's successful mission to Mars "will go down as landmark in history", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

September 24, 2014, Wednesday India creates history as Isro successfully inserts Mangalyaan into Mars orbit The event makes India the first country to place a spacecraft into Mars orbit on its first attempt

September 24, 2014, Wednesday Mobile app to help you click selfie with Isro's Mangalyaan City-based start-up Smartur has developed a mobile application (app) built on augmented reality that allows users of Android ...

September 23, 2014, Tuesday NASA's spacecraft enters Mars' orbit Isro has conducted test firing of Mars Orbiter Mission successfully