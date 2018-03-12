'Once data picks up speed, it rises like a hockey stick'
Interview with Ajay Gupta, vice president and head-strategy and marketing, Ericsson India read more
Everything You Want to Know About the Lightest Tablet in the World
Your Must Know Facts about Apple's iPad Air read more
ICT: the solution to Mumbai's transportation problems
Smart phones lend themselves to creating a digital infrastructure, which could alleviate some of Mumbai's transportation issues read more
News
-
Anniversary plans
The Narendra Modi government, which completes one year in office on May 26, plans to use every opportunity to publicise its ...
-
Good relations
-
Zeros and heroes» More
Interviews
-
Men posing as policemen held for Delhi women's gang rape in Goa
Five people have been charged with abducting, beating and sexually assaulting two young women tourists from Delhi who were holidaying in a ...
-
Will implement Vizhinjam project at any cost: Chandy
The all-party meeting held in the state capital, however, failed to arrive at a consensus on the project
-
Odisha sends samples of Maggi noodles for testing
As many as 25 samples of the instant noodles have been collected from 14 districts of the state
Road Ahead
-
Jail threats won't solve taxman's problems
To highlight a recourse already available to tax officers is to unnecessarily spread panic
-
MSM reaches for the stars» More
Features
-
Law on cards to provide relief to duped investors
In what could come as big relief to investors duped by Ponzi schemes such as Saradha, the government on Friday said it was ...
-
April records above-average rainfall
-
Subramanian to head panel to fix issues in reporting govt data» More