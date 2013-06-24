-
October 23, 2013, Wednesday
Everything You Want to Know About the Lightest Tablet in the World
Apple just announced its latest offering, the iPad Air. And while the new tablet may not come in gold or have a fingerprint ...
September 23, 2013, Monday
Want higher income? Go for broadband connection
Study says setting up a new connection of speed 0.5 Mbps can increase household income by Rs 50,000 a year
September 19, 2013, Thursday
Telecom sector ready to head out of the woods
Cut in spectrum price and usage charges a positive for the sector
September 10, 2013, Tuesday
Telcos must rewrite customer centricity rules for mobile data
Reactive customer retention models that operators pulled off in voice-led businesses will fall way short of customer expectations ...
September 06, 2013, Friday
Watch out!
Will the smartwatch usher in a new digital revolution
September 02, 2013, Monday
Mobility across insurance
It is crucial that the insurance industry adopt and embrace mobile technology to provide superior benefits to the customer
August 25, 2013, Sunday
The age of mobile banking
The mobile phone will soon become the primary touch point between the customer and financial institutions
August 17, 2013, Saturday
Data revenues grow as 3G zooms
A phenomenal 95% growth in number of smartphones increases demand for data
August 12, 2013, Monday
Tata Communications switches focus for growth
Beset by falling profit from voice traffic, the company is getting into new fields like managed services and white label ATMs
August 12, 2013, Monday
Successful apps could be big-opportunity signals for telcos too
Over-the-top providers may have scratched the surface of what telcos could find out to be a gold mine worth tapping into
July 30, 2013, Tuesday
Data demand is coming; are telcos ready?
With lower 3G and 2G data tariffs expected to grow data traffic faster, network growth too will have to keep pace
July 27, 2013, Saturday
Telcos to see more cash from voice
As telecom companies have reduced freebies, growth in voice realisation per minute is expected to sustain for a longer period
July 14, 2013, Sunday
A matter of messaging
Say goodbye to SMS as a host of instant messaging apps take centre stage
July 14, 2013, Sunday
How technology is changing the world
There's more to the technological revolution than smartphones and gadgets. It's as much about the people who use them, how they ...
July 07, 2013, Sunday
App-ily yours
Musically yoursAnulekha AgarwalIf music be the food of love, play onâ€¦ From chart-topping hits to retro songs to golden oldies, ...
July 06, 2013, Saturday
Is 3G a missed call for telecom operators?
3G service providers are still struggling to get subscribers, primarily because of unattractive tariffs, low network coverage
June 26, 2013, Wednesday
Make sure you trust the app you are downloading
A study by Juniper Networks says the number of malicious mobile applications have soared by 600% globally
June 24, 2013, Monday
Mukesh Ambani bets on 4G broadband, but risks abound
Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani hopes his multi-billion dollar bet on cheap high-speed wireless broadband could change the way nearly ...
