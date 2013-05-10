-
November 10, 2013, Sunday
'Once data picks up speed, it rises like a hockey stick'
Ajay Gupta, vice president and head-strategy and marketing, Ericsson India
November 06, 2013, Wednesday
'TCIL's strength comes from taking up new challenges'
A prime engineering and consultancy company, Telecommunications India Ltd (TCIL) is a wholly-owned public-sector enterprise under ...
October 23, 2013, Wednesday
'Multi-device usage will become a norm very soon'
Interview with Sandip Basu, managing director and CEO, Loop Mobile
October 15, 2013, Tuesday
'RCom led the voice revolution; we intend to do the same in data'
Interview with Gurdeep Singh, president And CEO, Reliance Communications
October 08, 2013, Tuesday
Maxis has always been putting in money: Kaizad Heerjee
Interview with Chief Operating Officer, Aircel
September 30, 2013, Monday
We are very young and it is an advantage: Arvind Bali
For Arvind Bali, director and CEO, Videocon Telecom, being a latecomer in the telecom sector is an advantage. Not only has the ...
September 25, 2013, Wednesday
We aim to bust a prevalent myth that data means 3G: Rajeev Sethi
Relatively new in the sector, the Indian arm of the Norway-based Uninor is in a happy place. The company recently broke even in ...
September 23, 2013, Monday
Data will be the key growth driver in our SME business: Prateek Pashine
Inteview with President-SME Business, Tata Teleservices Ltd
August 22, 2013, Thursday
Exclusive interview with Sashi Shankar, CMO, Idea Cellular
Idea Chief Marketing Officer Sashi Shankar says the company is seeing a rapid adoption of 3G and 2G by subscribers
August 15, 2013, Thursday
India experience will help in new markets: Sigve Brekke
Interview with Executive Vice-president, Telenor
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
Our focus is to deliver mobile broadband data to a wider audience
Interview with Vishant Vora, director, technology, Vodafone India
July 30, 2013, Tuesday
There has been a change from ABC (Astrology, Bollywood, Cricket) to more utility-based VAS
Interview with R K Upadhyay, chairman and managing director, BSNL
July 22, 2013, Monday
'There's direct correlation between enhanced broadband infrastructure and GDP'
Dmitry Shukov, CEO, MTS India, says he is optimistic about the company's future in India despite there being a great deal of ...
July 22, 2013, Monday
"We expect an increased focus on VAS"
Interview with Aircel's Chief Marketing Officer Anupam Vasudev
June 26, 2013, Wednesday
Free Zone will encourage users to discover the power of mobile Internet
The users, however, have to pay for advanced services such as attachment downloads
May 10, 2013, Friday
Connecting the next billion people: Timo Toikkanen
Interview with Executive V-P, Mobile Phones, Nokia
