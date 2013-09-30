-
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
India to go past US to become 2nd largest Internet base
India is likely to overtake US as the second largest internet base on the globe after China by June 2014, a report released by ...
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
India high on Vodafone expansion plan
To invest Rs 7,000 cr extra in capex here by March 2016; growth in revenue, subscribers rises well in Apr-Sept
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
Idea sees higher margins from data rate cut
Joins Vodafone and Reliance Comm in slashing data tariffs
November 13, 2013, Wednesday
Vodafone to spend more on network as revenues drop
Including Project Spring, the network-improvement project announced in September, Vodafone will spend more than £19 billion on ...
October 24, 2013, Thursday
SingTel to be first to own 100% stake in Indian telecom firm
Taking benefit of new FDI norms, SingTel will become the first foreign company to entirely own an Indian telecom services firm ...
October 23, 2013, Wednesday
Shotformats launches offline applications store, online digital prepaid wallet
Shotformats Digital Productions Pvt Ltd, a digital entertainment and VAS company, has launched the world's first 'Offline ...
October 16, 2013, Wednesday
Tata Sky launches TV on mobile for subscribers
Company will charge Rs 60 per month from its existing customers, who can initially watch over 50 channels on their mobile phones
October 14, 2013, Monday
Mobile TV catching up with Indian users
Vendors in India shipped 9.3 mn smartphones in the second quarter of 2013 against 3.5 mn in the same period of 2012
October 13, 2013, Sunday
MTNL to invest Rs 400 cr to increase 3G speed 6-fold
State-owned telecom company MTNL plans to invest about Rs 400 crore to increase 3G mobile Internet speed by up to six times, and ...
October 12, 2013, Saturday
LINE wants to join closely knit groups instead of world
Japan's instant messaging app LINE has already clocked 10 million users in India
October 09, 2013, Wednesday
Facebook propels civic engagement with 'Register to Vote'
A new application on social media platform Facebook that is designed to get voters to discuss and eventually get excited and ...
October 09, 2013, Wednesday
Tata Comm extends low-latency trading connectivity network
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will now be connected to major exchanges in Asia, UK and US, thanks to the extension of Tata ...
October 07, 2013, Monday
RCom offers 84% cut on call tariff on intl roaming to Saudi
Telecom operator Reliance Communications today announced up to 84% discount on phone call charges for its post-paid GSM customers ...
October 07, 2013, Monday
Hathway introduces ultra high speed internet in South Mumbai
Cable and broadband company Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd has launched the Docsis 3.0 ultra High speed network, a widely deployed ...
October 04, 2013, Friday
Sistema Shyam gets Unified Licence for telecom services
Russian conglomerate Sistema controlled SSTL today said it has received Unified Licence from the government, which allows liberal ...
October 03, 2013, Thursday
India, Japan pact for cooperation in ICT sector
India and Japan today entered into a cooperation agreement in the field ICT to focus on areas such as broadband, traffic ...
October 03, 2013, Thursday
Will the Oyster app revolutionise e-reading?
Those who think fondly of the older video rental stores are few and far between. With the advent of Netflix, video rental chains ...
October 03, 2013, Thursday
Vodafone goes rural with data
Vodafone India's data revenues grew 75% in the last one year, and data usage grew even faster
October 02, 2013, Wednesday
Ranbir Kapoor ties up with RCom for one movie
Posters say catch videos of Besharam on Reliance 3G
September 30, 2013, Monday
DoT-defence spectrum deal may prove a 3G bonanza
Likely to create space for 3 more players in each circle; move to also boost govt's auction revenue
