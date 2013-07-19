-
November 25, 2013, Monday
Network performance determines operator profitability
A network with superior performance is a strategic asset that operators must create, proactively monitor and sustain to attract ...
November 20, 2013, Wednesday
How experience-centric managed services approach can help telecom operators
It encompasses network coverage and quality, and also takes into consideration the overall customer experience towards an
November 18, 2013, Monday
Does one size fit all?
Today's customers expect services to be tailored to their individual needs and preferences and personalised based on their ...
September 29, 2013, Sunday
ICT: the solution to Mumbai's transportation problems
Smart phones lend themselves to creating a digital infrastructure, which could alleviate some of Mumbai's transportation issues
September 29, 2013, Sunday
ICT will redefine how Delhi travels in 2020
Along with companies promoting work from home, flexi-timings, telecommuting and remote access, ICT-enabled transportation system ...
September 22, 2013, Sunday
The wrist watch: the new data ticker has almost arrived!
A spurt in wearable devices is not far off and with that, new genres of mobile data are about to bloom
September 10, 2013, Tuesday
M2M set to grow, albeit with proper support
Machine to machine will change the way we share knowledge and information. User-intervention and smart devices will take the M2M ...
September 02, 2013, Monday
Resting on small laurels could turn out expensive for telcos
Rapid pricing alignments on service and device fronts have made the mobile broadband ecosystem meaningfully vibrant in India, but ...
August 25, 2013, Sunday
Looking for 3G's worthy partners
For mobile broadband to catch up as a mass phenomenon, telcos could consider a full-blown Wi-Fi as 3G's fallback option but not a ...
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
Challenges for enterprises in implementing mobility
Enterprises should ensure that they have a long term mobile strategy as well as an implementation plan to achieve it
July 30, 2013, Tuesday
Big change coming in the enterprise application ecosystem
A lot of knowledge gained from the past will be absorbed in the enterprise application world leading to a revolution in terms of ...
July 22, 2013, Monday
The future is 5G
5G wireless networks are expected to emerge in the market between 2020 and 2030
July 22, 2013, Monday
Internet video users to rise 7-fold by 2017
LTE services would fuel data consumption; There would be 113 mn internet video users by 2017
July 19, 2013, Friday
3G price cuts reveals telcos preparing for 4G war
As mobile handsets are upgraded from the traditional ones to smart phones, usage pattern is slowly moving from voice to data. ...
July 19, 2013, Friday
LTE will meet rising demand for higher speed
A look at the Indian telcos that are preparing to launch 4G
