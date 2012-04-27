-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Beating the monsoon
Agricultural output may ebb this year owing to an inadequate and erratic monsoon, but that should not obscure the fact that ...
July 17, 2012, Tuesday
Shreekant Sambrani: Wrong as rain
What would happen to an organisation that failed to meet its mandate year after year? Any sensible promoter would put it on ...
July 14, 2012, Saturday
T N Ninan: Raining problems
The last thing the economy needs just now is a bad monsoon, but that is what we may get. More than a third of the rainy season is ...
May 14, 2012, Monday
Sunita Narain: Why drought reigns eternal
It’s drought time again. Nothing new in this announcement. Each year, first we have crippling droughts between December and ...
May 03, 2012, Thursday
Possibility of a normal monsoon is less than half: Ashok Gulati
Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a normal southwest monsoon this year. Commission for Agriculture Costs ...
April 30, 2012, Monday
Fearing El Nino
After adverse predictions regarding this year’s monsoon by some global weather agencies, the forecast of normal rainfall by ...
April 27, 2012, Friday
El Nino possibility can't be ruled out: D Sivananda Pai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come out with its first official forecast for the 2012 southwest monsoon.
