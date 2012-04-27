JUST IN
    August 13, 2012, Monday

    Beating the monsoon

    Agricultural output may ebb this year owing to an inadequate and erratic monsoon, but that should not obscure the fact that ...
    July 17, 2012, Tuesday

    Shreekant Sambrani: Wrong as rain

    What would happen to an organisation that failed to meet its mandate year after year? Any sensible promoter would put it on ...
    July 14, 2012, Saturday

    T N Ninan: Raining problems

    The last thing the economy needs just now is a bad monsoon, but that is what we may get. More than a third of the rainy season is ...
    May 14, 2012, Monday

    Sunita Narain: Why drought reigns eternal

    It’s drought time again. Nothing new in this announcement. Each year, first we have crippling droughts between December and ...
    May 03, 2012, Thursday

    Possibility of a normal monsoon is less than half: Ashok Gulati

    Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a normal southwest monsoon this year. Commission for Agriculture Costs ...
    April 30, 2012, Monday

    Fearing El Nino

    After adverse predictions regarding this year’s monsoon by some global weather agencies, the forecast of normal rainfall by ...
    April 27, 2012, Friday

    El Nino possibility can't be ruled out: D Sivananda Pai

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come out with its first official forecast for the 2012 southwest monsoon.