-
August 27, 2012, Monday
Monsoon: Little to cheer about despite pick-up
Monsoon has improved considerably in the month of August bringing the overall deficit to 14 per cent below normal for the season. ...
-
August 03, 2012, Friday
Shortage of animal feed looms in drought-parched India
India's first drought in three years will cut output of some coarse grains used for animal feed, the weather office chief said on ...
-
August 01, 2012, Wednesday
Are IMD's monsoon predictions reliable?
“The Met models are still the best — not always completely accurate in their forecast, they are the best all the
-
July 23, 2012, Monday
Weather-driven food inflation another headache for govt
Faced with slowing economic growth and a dangerously high balance of payments deficit, about the last thing India needs is food ...
-
July 21, 2012, Saturday
Govt frets over delay in kharif sowing in 4 states
Concerned over deficient rains, the Centre today called a meeting of six states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, to review ...
-
July 21, 2012, Saturday
No need to ban grain exports due to poor rains: Govt
The government today said there is no need to ban exports of rice and wheat because of poor rains as the country has sufficient ...
-
July 21, 2012, Saturday
Consistently inconsistent
Back in February, a Japanese scientist made a forecast which should have had India worried right away. Toshio Yamagata, head of ...
-
July 17, 2012, Tuesday
Agri income may erode by Rs 24,000 on poor monsoon
Farmers' income could fall by Rs 24,000 crore due to poor monsoon going by the experience of 2009 when drought in various parts ...
-
July 10, 2012, Tuesday
Monsoon brings respite to UP Power Corp
The arrival of monsoon, albeit delayed, provided respite not only to the parched throats in Uttar Pradesh, it was a big relief to ...
-
July 04, 2012, Wednesday
30 per cent below
A massive 30 per cent deficiency in the monsoon rainfall in June, coupled with an anticipated low precipitation in September, may ...
-
June 16, 2012, Saturday
Much is being interpreted about the El Nino: L S Rathore
The southwest monsoon, after lying low for a while, is expected to cover the eastern and western parts of the country by ...
-
June 13, 2012, Wednesday
A week in India, monsoon progresses at a snail's pace
As the southwest monsoon this year completes its first week in India, its progress across most parts of the country, barring the ...
-
April 24, 2012, Tuesday
FarmMin expects normal monsoon, FoodMin unsure
Agriculture secretary P K Basu has said the country could have a normal monsoon this year, while his counterpart in the food ...
