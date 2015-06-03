-
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Krishi Vigyan Kendras in West UP floundering on resource crunch
Conceptualised to impart on- and off-field training to farmers, these bodies are failing because of poor financial and logistical ...
-
June 08, 2015, Monday
Shreekant Sambrani: Monsoon mystics
I make two assertions with complete certainty about that most uncertain phenomenon, the monsoon. Is the farmer concerned about ...
-
June 06, 2015, Saturday
Skymet rejects official IMD forecast of likely drought
Sees rains at 102% of long-term average; positive Indian Ocean dipole could help offset the El Niño impact
-
June 05, 2015, Friday
Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD
Annual monsoon rains have arrived at Kerala coast in southern India on Friday, five days later than expected, officials at the ...
-
June 05, 2015, Friday
Govt to give farmers power, seeds subsidy in case rains fail
The government today announced it will offer subsidy on diesel, power and seeds to farmers in case of deficient monsoon affecting ...
-
June 05, 2015, Friday
Fears over deficit monsoon misplaced, assures Jaitley
Jaitley said on Thursday the IMD forecast was being drawn out in an exaggerated manner and conclusions on inflation or farm ...
-
June 05, 2015, Friday
Monsoon might hit Kerala in 48 hours: IMD
Agriculture ministry readying plan to disburse short-duration seeds
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
Monsoon Impact: Pure play fertiliser majors face earnings risk
Below normal monsoon poses a threat to Coromandel and Chambal Fertilisers, while others with diversified product and geographic ...
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 48 hours: IMD
The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala coast in the next 48 hours after a delay of four days, the MET department today ...
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
FM rubbishes drought fears, calls it 'far-fetched'
Arun Jaitley told media that foodgrain production will not to be impacted by poor monsoon and that adequate stocks are available
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
Monsoon: Damage control begins
Plan ready for more than 600 districts; price stabilisation on for pulses, grains
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
Monsoon blues: Limited impact for India Inc
Some companies and analysts, however, worry that back-to-back poor monsoon may further weaken demand, leading to more pain for ...
-
June 04, 2015, Thursday
Some regions to receive less rainfall, says Skymet
Skymet said Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana would not be impacted by low rain as these areas have sufficient irrigation ...
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Have markets over-reacted to monsoon forecast?
While IMD has sounded caution and tempered expectations, private forecaster Skymet, for now, has stuck to its earlier estimates
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Govt ready with steps to tackle deficient monsoon: Agriculture Minister
Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today exuded confidence over tackling deficient monsoon, minimising production losses and ...
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Maharashtra plans cloud seeding to combat monsoon blues
A contingency plan expected to cost about Rs 10 crore to meet possible water shortages is being put in place
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Monsoon dependent stocks slip on IMD forecast
Shares of FMCG stocks and shares of two-wheeler and tractor maker M&M slipped across the bourses on IMD forecast
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Markets become jittery; Sensex down 250 points, ITC dips 4%
The 30-share Sensex was down 266 points at 26,922 and the 50-share Nifty was down 79 points at 8,157
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Met dept sounds monsoon alarm
The new projection came a few days after official figures showed production in the farm and allied sectors contracted in the ...
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
We are better prepared now than in 2014 to deal with uneven rain: Radha Mohan Singh
Interview with Agriculture minister
