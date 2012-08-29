-
December 19, 2012, Wednesday
Rs 31.40 crore spent on Kasab's protection
Nearly Rs 31.40 crore has been spent by the government on the protection of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who carried ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab's last message: tell my mother
'Tell my Ammi', this was the message conveyed by LeT terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was hanged today for his involvement in Mumbai ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab execution came a day after India opposed UN resolution
The hanging of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab in a Pune jail comes a day after India opposed a UN General Assembly draft resolution ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Hanging Kasab ok, what about Afzal Guru, asks Goa CM
Describing the execution of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab as "a correct step", Goa Chief Minister ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab's lawyers welcome execution
Defence lawyers, who appeared for Pakistani gunman Ajmal Kasab in the sessions and Bombay High Court here, today welcomed his ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab: the face of Mumbai terror attack
A slight figure in cargo pants, sneakers and a blue sweatshirt, gun-wielding Ajmal Kasab was the face of the horrific Mumbai ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Victims' families react on Kasab's hanging
"The first thing that comes to my mind is what happened is good. We are happy that we have got justice," wife of a ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
26/11 survivors welcome hanging of Kasab
Survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack today expressed happiness over the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Pak refused to accept letter on decision to hang Kasab: Shinde
India had informed in advance Pakistan and the family members of Ajmal Kasab about the decision to hang the 2008 Mumbai attack ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab's hanging homage to my husband: Salaskar's wife
Smita Salaskar, wife of slain encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar who fell victim to the bullets of terrorists during the Mumbai ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Congress welcomes Kasab's execution
Welcoming the execution of Ajmal Kasab, Congress today hoped the government would now pursue the case against the handlers in ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
BJP welcomes Kasab's hanging
BJP today welcomed the hanging of 26/11 attack convict Ajmal Kasab but emphasised that his handlers across the border in Pakistan ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
It's a victory for the country: Nikam on Kasab hanging
Homage has been paid to all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 attack by the hanging of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, ...
November 21, 2012, Wednesday
Kasab hanged in Yerwada Jail in Pune
Ajmal Kasab, prime accused in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in which at least 166 people were killed, was hanged in Yerwada ...
August 30, 2012, Thursday
Death for Kasab, as SC rejects plea
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence for Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The court rejected a plea by Kasab, ...
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
SC frees Faheem and Ansari, Mumbai police left red faced
The acquittal of Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed Shaikh by the Supreme Court today left Mumbai police's elite crime branch red ...
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
R R Patil welcomes SC verdict on Kasab
Maharashtra Home Minister R R Patil today welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the death sentence of 26/11 Mumbai ...
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
Cong, BJP demand quick execution of Kasab
The Congress today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the death sentence of Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks ...
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
India sure Pak won't fail to take note of SC ruling on Kasab
Ahead of tomorrow's meeting between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President Asif Ali Zardari, India today said it was sure ...
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
Supreme Court upholds death sentence to Kasab
The Supreme Court today upheld the death sentence of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, saying that ...
