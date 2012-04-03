-
April 27, 2012, Friday
Murdoch blames rogue tabloid for phone-hacking
Rupert Murdoch called his News of the World tabloid an “aberration”, blaming journalists for hiding a phone-hacking ...
April 03, 2012, Tuesday
James Murdoch to quit BSkyB
Singed by the phone-hacking scandal, James Murdoch, who resigned as executive chairman of News International in February, will ...
