-
May 30, 2012, Wednesday
India Inc eyes bigger slice of Myanmar's growth pie
Two years ago, Myanmar was to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) what Bihar was to India: Dogged in its ...
-
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
Suu Kyi colour
A perfectly adequate quartz table was laid out to welcome the world’s most famous political prisoner, Aung San Suu Kyi, to ...
-
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
Suu Kyi meets PM in Yangon
In the highest-level contact between India and Aung San Suu Kyi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today held talks with Myanmar's ...
-
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
Democracy wriggling to get out of military grip
I chanced upon Zaw Htay (name changed) looking longingly at a bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label whisky at the Junction Mall in ...
-
May 29, 2012, Tuesday
India, Myanmar ink pacts for co-operation, development
A new onshore oil block that will be explored by Jubilant Technologies, a paper mill to be set up by JK Mills and a pump plant by ...
-
May 28, 2012, Monday
Secretive capital city, devoid of populace
Two days ago, Yangon, this country’s earlier capital, 320 km from here, saw protests over power shortages, with as many as ...
-
May 27, 2012, Sunday
K Yhome: Myanmar and India - a bridge, and a gateway to the East
Myanmar has witnessed dramatic developments in the recent past as the country moves towards a more open political system and ...
-
May 27, 2012, Sunday
India and Myanmar: Choosing between democracy and army can be perilous
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Myanmar comes at the intersection of two important events — the culmination ...
-
May 25, 2012, Friday
Myanmar's moment
When Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives in Myanmar on May 28, it will be the first visit by a head of India’s government ...
-
May 19, 2012, Saturday
Flash flood
After 50 years of isolation, Myanmar now faces the danger of being deluged by foreign cash. With US sanctions suspended, it is ...
