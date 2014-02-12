-
February 15, 2014, Saturday
L&T Info hunts for a buy in US, Europe
L&T Info is eyeing a firm with $50-100 mn in revenue
-
February 15, 2014, Saturday
Modi coins 'Three Ts' for IT industry
Says the country's talent plus information technology is equal to India tomorrow
-
February 14, 2014, Friday
BPO industry unlikely to grow in double digits for at least next two years: Mohit Thukral
Though the IT industry body NASSCOM has given a robust outlook for the Indian IT-BPO industry for the next fiscal, Mohit Thukral, ...
-
February 14, 2014, Friday
10 Disruptive technologies that can transform India: Watch Video
10 Disruptive technologies that can transform India:Noshir Kaka- MD, McKinsey India
-
February 14, 2014, Friday
TCS will beat Nasscom's growth guidance: N Chandrasekaran
Interview with CEO & MD, Tata Consultancy Services
-
February 14, 2014, Friday
Over $100 bn in revenue but sector battles evolutionary challenges
For the next financial year, the industry is expected to add $15-17 billion of incremental revenue
-
February 14, 2014, Friday
Challenges of a rapidly changing world
We are living in a world of rapid change - reflected in technology shifts, global volatility and emerging opportunities
-
February 13, 2014, Thursday
TCS tries to maneuver skill issues with shift to digital
Other challenges for TCS pertain to the size of the organization, its presence in about 55 countries and the sheer dynamic nature ...
-
February 13, 2014, Thursday
Wipro invests in two tech start-ups
Nasscom has projected a growth between 13 to 15% for the industry in next financial year
-
February 13, 2014, Thursday
RBI to come out with considered view on bitcoin, says Rajan
Bitcoin is a virtual currency, or crypto-currency, used only for online transactions
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Creating, managing IP to drive IT-BPM industry: report
The Indian IT-BPM industry in the coming decade is expected to be driven through creating, managing and monetising Intellectual ...
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Som Mittal urges tech firms to pool their CSR for education
Former Nasscom President Som Mittal has urged IT firms to pool the mandatory two per cent corporate social responsibility (CSR) ...
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Indian firms need to focus on IP-led growth: KPMG
When India's IT-BPM industry is increasingly depending on innovation to achieve its projected growth of $300 billion by 2020 from ...
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
RBI does not give away money, Rajan warns against fraud
The governor of Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan today warned against fraud e-mails that come in his name
-
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
No decision on setting up of 'Payments banks' yet: Rajan
A decision on setting up 'Payments Banks' or specialised banks to provide services to small businesses will be taken only after ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Top Stories