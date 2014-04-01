-
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
RBI likely to issue licence for small, payments banks by August
Reserve Bank of India is likely to issue the licence for either Small or Payments Banks by August
December 11, 2014, Thursday
Room for rate cut if inflation continues to ease, says Mundra
Reserve Bank might grant licences for small finance and payment banks by April
July 05, 2014, Saturday
Norms later this year on differentiated licences: RBI
Till now, RBI only grants full banking licence which are given within a particular time frame
May 15, 2014, Thursday
'India Post can apply again for bank licence under new norms'
India Post had applied for a bank licence under RBI guidelines issued in February 22, 2013
April 24, 2014, Thursday
Granting licences to corporate sector is tricky: K C Chakrabarty
Interview with Deputy governor, RBI
April 19, 2014, Saturday
The challenge: a bank account for everyone
With less than 60% of households having access to banking services, India has a long way to go before financial inclusion becomes ...
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Unions protest decision to grant new banking licences
Raghuram Rajan had stated that the central bank will follow an 'on-tap' policy, implying that more and more licences will be ...
April 07, 2014, Monday
Not eyeing tie-ups to start Bandhan Bank: Ghosh
Says capital adequacy ratio is about 21%
April 05, 2014, Saturday
Differentiated licences suit some better: Rajan
Governor says some entities that didn't make it to the final list could be allowed to re-apply
April 04, 2014, Friday
Location, governance gave Bandhan edge over others
Bandhan has a strong presence in India's under-banked eastern and northeastern regions
April 04, 2014, Friday
Many more entities will get banking licences: G S Sandhu
Interview with Secretary, Department of Financial Services
April 04, 2014, Friday
C S Ghosh: Tied to the bottom of the pyramid
What sets Bandhan apart is the roots it has in the world of the rural poor
April 03, 2014, Thursday
Bandhan's MF operations to be transferred to bank : Ghosh
Armed with an 'in-principle' banking licence from RBI, city-based micro-finance(MF) institution Bandhan Financial Services would ...
April 03, 2014, Thursday
Bank licence to corporate houses: FinMin proposes, RBI disposes
Contrary to the finance ministry's initial idea that some large industrial houses could be given bank licences, the Reserve Bank ...
April 03, 2014, Thursday
IDFC: Access to low-cost funds to help infra lender
Gains might take a while to show up in the balance sheet, believe experts
April 03, 2014, Thursday
Bandhan Financial Services: Profitable growth, wide reach are strong pillars
Much of Bandhan's success is due to its low-cost structure
April 03, 2014, Thursday
India Inc surprised by rejection, to re-apply
The Birlas are investing $100 million in the financial services business in fiscal beginning April 1
April 03, 2014, Thursday
India Post has to work out the logistics: Bimal Jalan
Interview with former governor of RBI
April 03, 2014, Thursday
Twists and turns in the new licence saga
Former FM (now President) Pranab Mukherjee first proposed the entry of new players in the banking sector during his Union Budget ...
April 02, 2014, Wednesday
RBI gets green signal to issue bank licences
The RBI is expected to announce the new licensees shortly
March 17, 2015, Tuesday
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services eyes universal bank licence
Says guidelines for new banks in private sector did not provide any flexibility for NBFCs in 2013
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
RBI to offer more than two licences for small, payments banks
RBI will allow more than two players to set up small finance and payments banks, its governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday
July 04, 2014, Friday
RBI to issue guidelines for bank licences this year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue the guidelines that will be used to grant on-tap and differentiated banking licenses ...
May 09, 2014, Friday
Norms on niche bank licences this year: RBI
This is first time banking regulator considering such an exercise, a departure from present practice granting only universal bank ...
April 22, 2014, Tuesday
Bank licence: Long wait for corporates likely
Several aspirants not getting RBI nod is being seen as a sort of closure to current round of debate over corporate groups being ...
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Subir Roy: The RBI gets it right
The way in which the RBI has issued two in-principle approvals for banking licences after a gap of 10 years, following a ...
April 07, 2014, Monday
FinMin not stamping postal bank plan
Two key depts in ministry cold to rationale for one; postal dept says it's more eligible than IDFC or Bandhan, feels 'strong ...
April 05, 2014, Saturday
Banking licence to IDFC may affect infra sector: SBI
It had been reported that IDFC would reduce its exposure to the infrastructure sector over the next 18 months as it enters ...
April 04, 2014, Friday
Some applicants may be better at differentiated banking: Rajan
Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan today defended handing out just two licences out of the 25 banking applicants saying the ...
April 04, 2014, Friday
IFC cheers Bandhan's licence
The World Bank investment arm is likely to pump in more money for expansion plans
April 04, 2014, Friday
New banks spur fresh opportunities for tech firms
The emergence of new banking players with the approval for new banking licences on Wednesday has spurred a "once in a lifetime" ...
April 04, 2014, Friday
NBFCs' stocks take a hit after losing out in bank licence race
Share prices of applicants crash as much as 10 per cent
April 03, 2014, Thursday
IDFC and Bandhan make the cut for banking licences
RBI ignores corporate houses, will consider India Post's application after consultation with govt
April 03, 2014, Thursday
For new banks, it's a race against time
The immediate tasks will be to create a non-operative financial holding company, build a core banking software platform and ...
April 03, 2014, Thursday
We'll build a bank via organic route: Vikram Limaye
Interview with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer IDFC
April 03, 2014, Thursday
The licence reinforces the belief in banking for financial inclusion: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh
Interview with chairman and managing director of the Bandhan Financial Services
April 03, 2014, Thursday
IDFC stock to rally, those of other applicants might see correction
Central bank on Wednesday granted fresh banking licences to two entities from list of 25 applicants
April 03, 2014, Thursday
IDFC will need 10,000-strong workforce in two years
Head hunters say the focus for existing banks would be on retaining key talent
April 03, 2014, Thursday
How rules became stricter
In the past two decades, RBI has allowed formation of 12 new banks in the private sector. Here is a brief comparison of the ...
April 01, 2014, Tuesday
Granting of new bank licences not a political process: Rajan
Affirming that the grant of new bank licences is a regulatory process and not political, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan today said ...