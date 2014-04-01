June 02, 2015, Tuesday RBI likely to issue licence for small, payments banks by August Reserve Bank of India is likely to issue the licence for either Small or Payments Banks by August

December 11, 2014, Thursday Room for rate cut if inflation continues to ease, says Mundra Reserve Bank might grant licences for small finance and payment banks by April

July 05, 2014, Saturday Norms later this year on differentiated licences: RBI Till now, RBI only grants full banking licence which are given within a particular time frame

May 15, 2014, Thursday 'India Post can apply again for bank licence under new norms' India Post had applied for a bank licence under RBI guidelines issued in February 22, 2013

April 19, 2014, Saturday The challenge: a bank account for everyone With less than 60% of households having access to banking services, India has a long way to go before financial inclusion becomes ...

April 08, 2014, Tuesday Unions protest decision to grant new banking licences Raghuram Rajan had stated that the central bank will follow an 'on-tap' policy, implying that more and more licences will be ...

April 05, 2014, Saturday Differentiated licences suit some better: Rajan Governor says some entities that didn't make it to the final list could be allowed to re-apply

April 04, 2014, Friday Location, governance gave Bandhan edge over others Bandhan has a strong presence in India's under-banked eastern and northeastern regions

April 04, 2014, Friday C S Ghosh: Tied to the bottom of the pyramid What sets Bandhan apart is the roots it has in the world of the rural poor

April 03, 2014, Thursday Bandhan's MF operations to be transferred to bank : Ghosh Armed with an 'in-principle' banking licence from RBI, city-based micro-finance(MF) institution Bandhan Financial Services would ...

April 03, 2014, Thursday Bank licence to corporate houses: FinMin proposes, RBI disposes Contrary to the finance ministry's initial idea that some large industrial houses could be given bank licences, the Reserve Bank ...

April 03, 2014, Thursday IDFC: Access to low-cost funds to help infra lender Gains might take a while to show up in the balance sheet, believe experts

April 03, 2014, Thursday India Inc surprised by rejection, to re-apply The Birlas are investing $100 million in the financial services business in fiscal beginning April 1

April 03, 2014, Thursday Twists and turns in the new licence saga Former FM (now President) Pranab Mukherjee first proposed the entry of new players in the banking sector during his Union Budget ...