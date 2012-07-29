-
August 14, 2012, Tuesday
Olympics hockey: Time for India to take some hard decisions
More than ever before, Indian hockey now needs clear thinking and some hard decisions if it wants to even consider rising from ...
August 13, 2012, Monday
London bids grand farewell to Olympic Games
Some of Britain's greatest singers and celebrities provided a touch of glamour and vibrance as London bid a grand farewell to ...
August 10, 2012, Friday
Olympic hockey: History beckons Germans, who face Dutch challenge
Defending Olympic champions Germany gave an exhibition of their steely nerves coupled with brilliant strategy to stop the ...
August 09, 2012, Thursday
Inconsistent judging affected morale: Vijender
Heartbroken after missing out on what would have been his second successive Olympic medal, star Indian boxer Vijender Singh today ...
August 09, 2012, Thursday
No medal for male boxers, Devendro loses in quarters
India's male boxers will return empty-handed from the Olympics after last man in fray Devendro Singh (49kg) lost in the ...
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
Current players need to learn basics first: Baskaran
Former coach Vasudevan Baskaran lashed out at the Indian hockey team for their dismal showing in the London Olympics, and said ...
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
I've become more mature as a shuttler now: Kashyap
Parupalli Kashyap, who surprised all and sundry by reaching the quarter-finals of the badminton men's singles event in the ...
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
Tale of missed chances and three incisive blows
There is little left to say after India's three-goal loss to Belgium in what was a tale of missed chances versus three incisive ...
August 06, 2012, Monday
There seems more pain ahead for Indian hockey
It is a very sad day to see India being pushed to the bottom of the table in the preliminary pool matches of the Olympic Games ...
August 04, 2012, Saturday
Olympic hockey: Defence exposed, what is captain Chetri's role?
The Indian defence stands exposed after just three matches at the Olympic Games. Look at the way the German forwards found and ...
August 02, 2012, Thursday
Olympics Hockey: Where is the team combination?
What's happening to India's team combination! It was not on view in the match against New Zealand. The display was not something ...
July 31, 2012, Tuesday
Forget intensity, the Indian team played just for 15 minutes
Indian hockey fans cannot be faulted for feeling dejected at the team's performance in the first outing at the Olympic Games ...
July 29, 2012, Sunday
Poor economics and golds
Every four years, as the Indian contingent heads to the latest venue of the summer Olympics, the media is awash with tremulous ...
