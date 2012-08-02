-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Britain basks in Olympic glory, but for how long?
Britain basked in the glory of its most successful ever Olympics performance in the Games that it organised to widespread ...
-
August 12, 2012, Sunday
Phelps effect to ripple through Rio
World record-breaking swims by teenager Ye Shiwen and 20-year-old Sun Yang saw China confirm their arrival as an Olympic swimming ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Women's boxing looks to grow after Olympic debut
Women's boxing was a big hit in its first Olympics. It could get even bigger in Rio.
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Pistorius leaves London as an Olympic finalist
Oscar Pistorius set precedents all the way along his journey to and through the London Games.
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Dream comes true for Libya's lone woman competitor
The revolution disrupted her training but Hala Gezah's "childhood dream" of competing in an Olympics came true as the ...
-
August 10, 2012, Friday
Athletics now an option for baseball-crazy Dominican Republic
If Felix Sanchez had lived in Dominican Republic, he may have become a speedy outfielder in Major League Baseball. But fate sent ...
-
August 10, 2012, Friday
Indian hockey team aims to avert bottom finish
Their reputation in tatters, Indian hockey team would look to salvage at least one victory from their disastrous Olympic Games ...
-
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
Gymnastics reaches out to new horizons
The men's gymnastics competition at the Rio Olympics in 2016 threatens to be one of the most democratic in the sport's history, ...
-
August 08, 2012, Wednesday
Mile legend Bannister attends Olympic 1,500 final
Roger Bannister will forever be remembered for four laps around the track. So, it was fitting that the first man to break the ...
-
August 07, 2012, Tuesday
Swimmers seek better exposure outside the Olympics
Michael Phelps has always talked about changing the sport of swimming. He certainly made it more exciting by collecting more ...
-
August 07, 2012, Tuesday
Sky's the limit for one-lap teenager James
For several years Kirani James was the coming man of world sprinting as the teenager from the Caribbean island of Grenada broke ...
-
August 06, 2012, Monday
Bolt defends his Olympic 100 title in London
Beat Usain Bolt at your peril. He is bound to get you back, when it matters most.
-
August 04, 2012, Saturday
'Magnificent Mary' takes to ring as women's boxing makes Olympic debut
Five-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) would be India's lone flag bearer and gold medal hope when women's boxing makes its ...
-
August 04, 2012, Saturday
Soul-searching as Australian swimmers sink
There were recriminations and soul-searching in Australia today about the much-vaunted swimming team's single gold in the Olympic ...
-
August 04, 2012, Saturday
China gold rush sparks wave of patriotism
China has been swept by a wave of patriotism sparked by the country's success at the London Olympics, and headline-grabbing ...
-
August 03, 2012, Friday
Olympics: It was error of judgement, says Madhura Nagendra
Madhura Nagendra, the mysterious woman who gate-crashed into the Indian Olympic contingent's march past at the opening ceremony ...
-
August 03, 2012, Friday
Cinders to space-age spikes - history of the 100m
Burke crossed the line in 11.80sec, more than two seconds off the current world record of 9.58sec held by sprint sensation Usain ...
-
August 02, 2012, Thursday
All eyes on Bolt-Blake sprint duel in athletics
The countdown towards what is being hyped as the fastest race in history begins tomorrow as the Olympic athletics gets under way ...
-
August 02, 2012, Thursday
Indian athletes seek to redeem pride in Olympics
Indian track and field athletes begin their campaign in the London Olympics tomorrow, seeking to redeem their reputation, which ...
-
August 02, 2012, Thursday
London tourism rates plunge during Olympics
The London 2012 Olympics appears to be deterring tourists from the capital's centre after warnings of travel chaos and overpriced ...
