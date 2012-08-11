-
August 14, 2012, Tuesday
Olympic flag arrives in Rio, host of 2016 Games
The Olympic flag arrived in Rio de Janeiro, which will host the 2016 Summer Games, a challenge which authorities in Brazil say ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Nadezhda Ostapchuk stripped of Olympic gold for doping
Belarus' Nadezhda Ostapchuk has been stripped of the women's Olympic shot put title after failing a drugs test, the International ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
IOA hails pathbreaking performance by Indians in Olympics
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today hailed the 'pathbreaking' performance of its contingent in London and said it will give ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Parliament kudos for Olympics medal winners
The Parliament today congratulated Indian athletes who won medals in the London Olympics.
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Wrestlers provide late spark as India scales a historic high
Sushil Kumar's historic feat of winning back-to-back Olympic medals on the very last day undoubtedly turned out to be the high ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
China, Koreas are big winners in London
China proved they've arrived as a genuine Olympic super-power, and both Koreas impressed but Japan were top of the flops among ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Rogge hails success of Olympic anti-doping program
Anti-doping efforts to keep the London Games clean have been hailed as a success by International Olympic Committee President ...
-
August 13, 2012, Monday
Rio, host city for 2016 Olympics
The snuffing out of the Olympic flame in London marked a conclusion for most, but for 2016 host city Rio de Janeiro it kicked off ...
-
August 12, 2012, Sunday
Sushil scripts history, bags silver in Olympics
Sushil Kumar scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals with a silver at ...
-
August 12, 2012, Sunday
I was tired but desire for medal kept me going: Yogeshwar
Living a childhood dream that was almost derailed due to injuries, Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said his body had given up but ...
-
August 12, 2012, Sunday
London wraps up a dazzling Olympics
Usain Bolt made himself a living legend -- just ask him. Michael Phelps swam a last lap into history. A man ran on carbon blades. ...
-
August 12, 2012, Sunday
Germany retain Olympic hockey title
Germany's stoic defence withstood a series of raids by the Netherlands as the defending champions retained their men's hockey ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
The Who, Spice Girls to rock Olympic closing ceremony
The Olympic Stadium is being transformed into a giant jukebox of British pop and pizazz for the closing ceremonies of the London ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
FILA wants seven women's weight classes for Rio
Raphael Martinetti, the president of the International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles (FILA), says the International ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Refugee runs for World, family will walk 50km to watch
Stateless refugee Guor Marial will compete in tomorrow's men's marathon under the Olympic flag, while his family in South Sudan ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
China fall behind in medals race
China dropped further behind the United States on the London Olympics medals table after their first day without a win, as South ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Dutch win second straight Olympic women's hockey gold
The Netherlands retained its women's Olympic field hockey title by controlling the second half and beating world champion ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
'They want to see the medal,' says Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix reached into her purse and pulled out a black box that she opened gingerly, revealing the Olympic gold medal from ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
Russia wins synchro team gold at Olympics
Russia set itself apart from the competition yet again at the London Olympics, winning the team synchronized swimming for its ...
-
August 11, 2012, Saturday
As London wraps up, Sochi prepares for Olympics
The idea of holding the Winter Olympics in Sochi once seemed as much of a long shot as a gold medal for Jamaica's bobsledders, a ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » TopStories