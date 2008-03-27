-
November 18, 2010, Thursday
Re sheds 23 paise to 45.54 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee lost more ground to the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange here today, shedding 23 paise ...
-
January 28, 2010, Thursday
YES BANK raises $225 mn (Rs 1,034 cr) through a QIP
Issue of 3.84 crores shares at Rs. 269.50 per share aggregating Rs.
-
February 21, 2009, Saturday
No pay commission arrears to be paid before elections
Govt misses opportunity to boost demand, say consumer goods makers.
-
November 24, 2008, Monday
Pay parity for armed forces difficult: Govt
With the armed forces insisting on a pay hike, the government said it is “very difficult” to maintain a balance in ...
-
October 17, 2008, Friday
High level committee to examine cadres' pay scale
A high level committee headed by the chief secretary will look into the demand for revision of the cadre and pay scale by ...
-
October 05, 2008, Sunday
Pay stand is about status, equality, says Naval chief
Amid reports that the three defence service chiefs have been ticked off for their unprecedented defiance over the Pay Commission ...
-
September 10, 2008, Wednesday
Forces delay pay panel award in protest
They want their middle-rung officers to be moved to a higher pay band.
-
August 28, 2008, Thursday
Pay panel notification likely tomorrow
The much-awaited official notification of the revised central government pay rules is expected to be issued this Friday.
-
August 20, 2008, Wednesday
A long way to go before UP adopts 6th pay panel recommendations
A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced giving revised pay scales to state government employees in accordance ...
-
August 20, 2008, Wednesday
Uttarakhand to implement Sixth Pay Commission
After Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government is considering a strategy to implement the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations ...
-
August 14, 2008, Thursday
Sixth pay panel report faces Cabinet test today
The new pay scales, if implemented, will cost the exchequer Rs 7,975 crore in fiscal 2008-09. The report of the Sixth Pay ...
-
August 05, 2008, Tuesday
Pay panel awards may be deferred
The government may defer the implementation of the sixth Pay Commission award by a year or even two to reduce the fiscal burden ...
-
April 23, 2008, Wednesday
Govt assures military it will look into pay panel anomalies
After Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, it was the turn of Defence Minister A K Antony to assure the defence personnel that justice ...
-
April 06, 2008, Sunday
PSUs seek freedom to fix allowances and perks
Concerned over reactions from government employees to the quantum of hikes recommended by the Sixth Pay Commission, PSUs sought ...
-
April 02, 2008, Wednesday
Sixth pay Commission: CPI(M) demands grants for states
As the states are now facing the challenge to raise the salaries of their employees after the submission of the Sixth Pay ...
-
April 01, 2008, Tuesday
M Govinda Rao: Pay Commission Award and Fiscal Implications
The states are in a much better situation to face pay revision today than a decade ago.
-
March 28, 2008, Friday
Armed forces seek 50% pay hike
Ratcheting up their protests one notch, the three service chiefs met Defence Minister AK Antony today to tell him the Sixth Pay ...
-
March 27, 2008, Thursday
Pensioners angry at 2006 `divide`
Those who retired prior to January 2006 will get only a 15 per cent hike.
-
March 27, 2008, Thursday
No direct impact on IITs, IIMs
Faculty of top academic institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) ...
-
March 27, 2008, Thursday
Steep hike for regulators may attract more talent
The proposed steep hike in salaries of top regulators is sufficient incentive for both private sector executives and serving ...
