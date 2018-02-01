-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Pepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors
This is the highest amount of capital raised by an e-commerce furniture and home products company in India till date
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
KKR's realty NBFC to borrow $600 mn to bolster lending business
Singapore government-owned GIC is one of the main investors in KKR India Asset Finance, which has a loan book of $400 million
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Graphics: Key deals last week
There were 13 deals worth $25.74 million and one exit in the last seven days ended March 07, 2018
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Indian Angel Network takes international route for better returns
Indian Angel Network channelled 20% of its funding into companies abroad (mostly US and UK-based firms) in the past two years
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Seed-stage fund Prime Venture Partners raises Rs 4 bn in third fund
The firm typically invests about $1 mn in the initial round and reserves $2-4 mn for follow-on rounds
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
PE investments up three-fold to $1.4 bn in February led by IIFL, ASK Group
Private equity (PE) investments in February rose by three fold in terms of value to $1.4 billion from $393 million, a year ago. ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
A Snapshot of pe activity & deals
The top five deals this year accounted for 71.65% of the total investments in deal value
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Alteria Capital makes first close for $125-mn venture debt fund
There's a lot of interest from banks to invest in venture debt as it can offer 10-12 per cent in post-tax returns with potential ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray
Before joining Axis, he was managing director of Indic Capital Advisors, supervising the $630-million Sun Ares Real Estate ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Private equity investors bring in deals worth $983 mn in January: Thornton
Private equity (PE) investors announced deals worth USD 983 million in January, a 23 per cent rise in value terms over last year, ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
IFC betting big on affordable housing in India: Mengistu Alemayehu
International Finance Corporation to create systemic impact, new asset class in quick time: Alemayehu
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
JM Financial to sell 32% stake in Sona BLW to private equity investors
In-house research and development has already come up with an electric axle and has showcased the device for three-wheelers
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Vortex Engineering sees revenue spurt after $5 million funding
With the latest round of $5-million Series D funding, Vortex Engineering has raised $10 million
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Banks develop a taste for venture capital after Sidbi backed new VC firms
Alteria Capital, the venture debt fund floated by Hattangdi and his former colleague Vinod Murali, has roped in a public sector ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
2017 saw $26 bn of PE/VC investments in India, the highest in a decade
Here are some key findings of the report
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
From capital to good demand, here's what is driving venture debt in India
Venture debt firm invest only in start-ups which are backed by VCs and have raised Series-A and Series-B round of capital
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: India's start-ups hope for a reprieve from angel tax
Start-ups raising money from angels often do so based on an idea and its potential
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
HDFC Capital Advisors is looking to invest $550 million by March
It has identified 15 residential projects of big realtors such as Godrej, Mahindra Lifespace
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Key deals last week: Accel-Browserstack, Alibaba-Lightning Bolt, and more
There were 13 deals worth $115.62 million and 2 exits worth $158.54 million in the last seven days ended Jan 31, 2018
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Govt may raise equity investment limit for PF bodies
The government had, for the first time, allowed such funds, including the EPFO, to invest in the equity market in 2008.
- Pepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors
- KKR's realty NBFC to borrow $600 mn to bolster lending business
- Graphics: Key deals last week
- Indian Angel Network takes international route for better returns
- Seed-stage fund Prime Venture Partners raises Rs 4 bn in third fund
- PE investments up three-fold to $1.4 bn in February led by IIFL, ASK Group
- A Snapshot of pe activity & deals
- Alteria Capital makes first close for $125-mn venture debt fund
- Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray
- Private equity investors bring in deals worth $983 mn in January: Thornton