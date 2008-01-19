-
April 05, 2013, Friday
Alone, but correct?
The author answers five questions on the disputed Novartis ruling
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
The man behind Glivec hails verdict
Brian Druker, who invented the drug's molecule, says it would benefit patients in the short term
April 02, 2013, Tuesday
Strictest patent laws will foster genuine innovation
In 2005, as the Indian Parliament debated at length the impact of complying with the WTO's TRIPS Agreement, one issue was ...
April 02, 2013, Tuesday
No incentive to Indian pharma to innovate
No one expected, when the first major clinical trial started on Glivec in 2000, that the patients would live much beyond a couple ...
April 02, 2013, Tuesday
Pharma prescription
"The judgement is indeed a landmark one because it empowers the common man and serves a social and national priority. In such ...
April 01, 2013, Monday
Patent problems
Novartis judgment might have many side effects
April 01, 2013, Monday
Half-baked research and lies
At Business-standard.com, we have often asked readers to respond to debatable issues on a designated space on the website called ...
April 01, 2013, Monday
SC verdict on Glivec to impact multinational pharma companies
The apex court verdict on Glivex has wide scale ramifications for multi-nationals operating in India. Meanwhile, the verdict will ...
March 29, 2013, Friday
As Novartis judgement day looms, Big Pharma bites its nails
Big Pharma is keenly waiting for the last word on the legal battle being waged in the Supreme Court over patent protection for ...
March 28, 2013, Thursday
Five reasons why April 1 will be a red-letter day for big pharma
Judgment on one of the most closely watched legal battles in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be announced by the ...
March 27, 2013, Wednesday
Big Pharma in nervous wait for verdict on Glivec patent
Global drugmakers, battered by recent intellectual property decisions in India, are girding for a landmark court ruling next week ...
September 06, 2012, Thursday
Will India keep Novartis at bay?
The outcome of the case will have huge ramifications.
January 19, 2008, Saturday
Novartis optimistic despite Glivec setback
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is buoyant about growth prospects and further protection of intellectual property rights in ...
