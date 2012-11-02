-
April 12, 2013, Friday
Law change linked to EU's demand for wider patent term
Currently, article 33 of the WTO's agreement on TRIPs provides for 20 years of patent protection from the date of filing of ...
-
April 06, 2013, Saturday
HC denies injunction to Merck against Glenmark
MSD had alleged Glenmark had violated its intellectual property right over its anti-diabetes medicines Januvia and Janumet
-
April 04, 2013, Thursday
US business groups say verdict to impact pharma innovation in India
Sector observers refute, call response a bluff
-
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Merck moves HC against Glenmark
Merck Sharp and Dohme approaches Delhi HC against the company's patent violation of Januvia & Janumet
-
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Domestic firms rejoicing on Glivec verdict
Now, local firms can sell their low-priced generic version of the drug in India and export it to developing markets, where it is ...
-
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Judgment will ensure no ever-greening of patents: Y K Sapru
Interview with Founder chairman of Cancer Patients Aid Association
-
April 02, 2013, Tuesday
Novartis loses patent battle in SC
Court denies Swiss drug firm patent protection for its anti-cancer drug Glivec; domestic industry hails verdict
-
April 02, 2013, Tuesday
Domestic pharma lauds apex court verdict
Patients' lobbies cheer ruling on anti-cancer drug Glivec, as affordability and access to life-saving drugs get a leg-up
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
Judgement on Novartis a positive for generic companies
Similar outcomes for Big Pharma in other countries, too
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
SC decision on Novartis 'historic': Sharma
Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma today described the Supreme Court judgement rejecting Novartis AG plea for its cancer ...
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
Will not invest on R&D in India, says Novartis
Swiss pharma major Novartis today said it will not invest on research and development in India and move R&D to favourable ...
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
Novartis recovers early losses; stock ends nearly 2% down
Paring some initial losses, shares of Novartis India Ltd today settled 2% lower at the BSE after the Supreme Court dismissed ...
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
SC verdict to discourage drug discovery in India: Novartis
Shattered by the Supreme Court verdict on Glivec patent, Novartis India said that SC decision discourages innovative drug ...
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
SC decision on Novartis to benefit poor patients: Pharma cos
Poor patients will have easier access to quality medicines with the Supreme Court rejecting Swiss firm Novartis' patent plea for ...
-
April 01, 2013, Monday
Natco, Cipla up after Supreme Court dismisses Novartis petition
Shares in Natco Pharma and Cipla gain after the Supreme Court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's petition seeking patent for ...
-
March 31, 2013, Sunday
Novartis to expect SC verdict on cancer drug on Monday
The Supreme Court will pronounce tomorrow its verdict on Swiss pharma giant Novartis AG's plea for getting its blood cancer drug ...
-
March 28, 2013, Thursday
Novartis AG to reduce stake in Novartis India
Novartis India today said it's Swiss-promoter Novartis AG intends to reduce its stake in the Indian entity to enable it to meet ...
-
March 01, 2013, Friday
Roche to produce two cancer drugs locally with Emcure
Swiss drug major Roche has entered into an agreement for a transfer technology project with India's Emcure Pharma for local ...
-
November 03, 2012, Saturday
India revokes Roche patent in new blow for Big Pharma
India dealt a fresh blow to the international pharmaceutical industry on Friday as its patents appeal board revoked a patent ...
-
November 02, 2012, Friday
IPAB sets aside Indian patent for Roche's Pegasys
The Intellectual Property Apellate Board (IPAB) today set aside the grant of patent to Swiss drug major Hoffmann-La Roche's ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues