-
November 17, 2013, Sunday
Singh brothers count on disclosure to counter Daiichi claims
Daiichi had bought 35% stake in Ranbaxy from its previous promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh, his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh and ...
-
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Japanese team tightening Ranbaxy unit operations
Once the flagship facility of Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's first multinational pharmaceutical company, the factory here now ...
-
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Output slows at Strides' Agila unit
Agila Specialties, the usually busy Strides injectibles unit in Bommasandra, on the outskirts of this city, is relatively quiet. ...
-
November 06, 2013, Wednesday
Wockhardt may face 1 million hit due to Kadaiya unit lapses
Drug major Wockhardt today said it will take a revenue hit of nearly one million pounds due to import restrictions imposed by the ...
-
October 24, 2013, Thursday
Wockhardt in muddy waters
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient sites under UK regulator's scanner, too
-
October 22, 2013, Tuesday
UK regulator to withdraw approval for Wockhardt's Daman plant
In another setback for pharma major Wockhardt, medical regulator UK MHRA has decided to withdraw Good Manufacturing Practices ...
-
October 17, 2013, Thursday
UK health regulator initiates recall of 5 Wockhardt drugs
MHRA had found manufacturing deficiencies identified during an inspection of the company's site in Chikalthana in Maharashtra
-
September 24, 2013, Tuesday
USFDA increases inspections of drug facilities in India
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is increasing its inspections of facilities of drug makers in India, the second ...
-
September 22, 2013, Sunday
US FDA alert puts Ranbaxy under scanner of other regulators
With the US health watchdog finding serious lapses at Ranbaxy's Mohali plant in Punjab, regulators in Australia and Europe are ...
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Watson sends patent challenge notice to Ranbaxy for acne drug
Drug firm Ranbaxy Laboratories has said its US arm has received a notice from Watson Laboratories Inc, challenging the patent of ...
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Indian regulator also scans Ranbaxy
Move comes in the wake of many facilities of Ranbaxy in India being barred by the US FDA for supplying medicines to the US
-
September 17, 2013, Tuesday
Are Indian pharma companies being victimised by US FDA?
Are the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) being needlessly harsh on Indian pharmaceutical companies? Are Indian companies ...
-
September 16, 2013, Monday
Ranbaxy's decade long tryst with trouble
Ranbaxy shares nose-dived 35% in early trade even as the Sensex zoomed 300 points after reports that the US Food and Drug ...
-
November 17, 2013, Sunday
US FDA for greater freedom to generic cos in product labelling
Generic manufacturers would be required to inform the brand name manufacturer about the labelling change
-
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Unease at Wockhardt's Waluj plant
After recovering from issues such as defaults on foreign currency convertible bonds and piling debts, pharmaceutical major ...
-
November 16, 2013, Saturday
Not in the pink of health
The past year has been a roller-coaster ride for domestic pharmaceutical companies, with many manufacturing facilities coming ...
-
October 26, 2013, Saturday
Now, US FDA gets a call from Indian pharma companies
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has approached regulator for a dialogue to understand the concern raised by it
-
October 23, 2013, Wednesday
Indian firms in the line of global fire
UK imposes restrictions on Wockhardt's Daman unit
-
October 21, 2013, Monday
USFDA pulls up Smruthi Organics for norms violation in unit
Smruthi Organics today said it has received a notification from the USFDA highlighting violations of manufacturing norms at its ...
-
October 14, 2013, Monday
UK withdraws GMP certificate to Wockhardt
The GMP certificate will be conditioned to permit continued manufacturing
-
September 22, 2013, Sunday
'US FDA not on witch hunt against India pharma'
This is not just a problem of Ranbaxy or Wockhardt and neither was any witch-hunting happening against the Indian companies
-
September 21, 2013, Saturday
As drug firms squirm under glare, authorities look abroad for cure
DCGI, health ministry initiate dialogues with foreign regulators, try to understand global best practices
-
September 20, 2013, Friday
Another bitter pill for Ranbaxy, now US plant under FDA lens
Form 483 has been issued to the drug maker over Ohm Laboratories in the US
-
September 19, 2013, Thursday
Suspected hair in tablet behind Ranbaxy import alert
During a visit to a facility of leading drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories last year, US inspectors found that a black fibre embedded ...
-
September 16, 2013, Monday
Ranbaxy's Mohali facility gets US FDA import alert
After Paonta Sahib and Dewas, Ranbaxy's third and newly commissioned Mohali manufacturing facility in India has also been barred ...
-
September 16, 2013, Monday
Strides's injectible unit Agila gets US FDA warning letter
Drug maker Strides Arcolab's injectible manufacturing arm Agila Specialities has received a warning letter from the US Food and ...