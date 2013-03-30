-
April 07, 2013, Sunday
Mulayam heaps praise on Advani, but says no tie-up with BJP
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today heaped praise on BJP leader L K Advani for the third time in as many weeks, but ruled out ...
April 06, 2013, Saturday
'Two power centres' debate useless: PM
Singh neither 'rules himself in nor out' for third term
April 05, 2013, Friday
Modi can serve the nation by being CM: JD(U)
JD-U today took a jibe at Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that it is the duty of every child to repay the ...
April 05, 2013, Friday
Modi hints he's ready for larger national role
Modi was recently included in the BJP parliamentary board, which many see as a prelude to his being formally nominated its prime ...
April 04, 2013, Thursday
Congress brushes aside Rahul, Modi comparison
Congress spokesman P C Chacko said the Congress scion had shown through his speech that nobody can be compared to him
April 04, 2013, Thursday
Congress lends a hand to a 'hurt' PM
Digvijaya 'firm' on remarks; will abide by party discipline
April 04, 2013, Thursday
'Ceasefire,' says Beni on his duel with Mulayam
A lot of bad blood went down between the two with Yadav demanding Verma's resignation as Cabinet minister
April 04, 2013, Thursday
Mulayam raps Congress, praises Advani again
Says fighting with the govt is not easy, as it may use the agency and put one in jail
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
PM should appear before JPC, insists Yashwant Sinha
BJP leader says that by not appearing before JPC, the Prime Minister is sending a signal loud and clear that he has something to ...
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Cong stand on two power centres shows PM is 'powerless': BJP
Party lauds Digvijay Singh for saying that two power centre model of Congress has not worked and is not likely to be continued in ...
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Congress asserts all is well: Twin power centres at work
A subtle war of words has broken out in the Congress after party leader and General Secretary Digvijay Singh observed that a two ...
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
Manmohan Singh in chair but not in power: BJP
Scoffing at Congress' assertion that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party president Sonia Gandhi shared a "unique" ...
April 03, 2013, Wednesday
BJP not keen to destabilise UPA government: Rajnath
Defends inclusion of Narendra Modi, Amit Shaha in 74-member jumbo team
April 01, 2013, Monday
Spat between Beni, Mulayam personal issue: Congress
Chowdhary termed the war of words between the SP chief and Beni as "two individuals trading charges against each other"
April 01, 2013, Monday
Mulayam Singh: 'I have never betrayed anyone' Really?
Samajwadi Party's chief had made the statement in repose to the Union Minister Beni Prasad's verbal attack against him
April 01, 2013, Monday
Rajnath shuffles party apex bodies; tries balancing act
Gujarat CM on parliamentary board, Yashwant Sinha out, Varun Gandhi in as GS
March 31, 2013, Sunday
Naveen keeps Mulayam guessing over Third Front
Odisha chief minister says it is too early to talk about aligning with a new political combine at the Centre
March 31, 2013, Sunday
Beni Prasad uses charas, says Mulayam's brother
"You all know and you have also read that Beni Prasad smokes a lot. These days he is smoking a lot"
March 31, 2013, Sunday
BJP should project Modi in LS elections, says Ramdev
Yoga guru says Congress can not return to power due to its anti-people policies but BJP can do it provided it changed its ...
March 30, 2013, Saturday
SP slams Beni's remark, demands his removal from ministry
The war of words between Union minister Beni Prasad Verma and Samajwadi Party continued today with the latter slamming the ...
