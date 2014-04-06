-
May 09, 2016, Monday
Tough challenges ahead for renewable energy sector
In the concluding part of a two-part series, Business Standard looks at the bright spots of the green energy sector as well as ...
May 09, 2016, Monday
Renewable energy gets new lease of life
Business Standard looks at the bright spots of the Indian green energy sector and looming threats
April 18, 2016, Monday
Beating the slowdown: CIL focuses on volume growth, pithead stocks concern remains
Business Standard takes a look at Coal India which saw a rise in volumes, revenue growth
February 12, 2016, Friday
A few questions aside, the many bright spots in India's energy sector
Here's a threadbare analysis of the trends in the Indian power sector
November 17, 2015, Tuesday
NTPC takes big strides in renewable energy
For NTPC, that has often faced barbs for having a fourth of India's coal power generation capacity of 169,118 Mw, venturing into ...
September 23, 2015, Wednesday
A grid that not just powers but integrates rural India
Business Standard travels to remote villages in Bihar's Araria district to see how micro-grids are providing a reliable source of ...
September 10, 2015, Thursday
Power paradox
Time to move on with power distribution reforms
August 26, 2015, Wednesday
Solar target
New challenges for augmenting solar power capacity
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
Power projects on the blink despite clearances by government
Once a haven for infra major investment, power sector is now bereft of capital flow. Past delays still haunt the sector, and ...
July 18, 2015, Saturday
Is power output a better guide for growth?
As electricity consumption by households and in the agricultural sector follows its trend growth, greater electricity generation ...
June 19, 2015, Friday
Transmission and Distribution: Last mile is the longest
NDA govt electrified about 1,100 villages in first year
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Charging up like never before
Govt hopes to add 0.21 mn Mw capacity by 2022, against 0.25 mn Mw added over 60 years
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Power reforms gain ground in states
With 40,000 Mw of stalled projects likely to start production soon, states are bailing out discoms and revamping supply network ...
April 14, 2015, Tuesday
Why are oil prices fluctuating?
From February to mid-March, oil prices receded rapidly. WTI dropped by 22 per cent in six weeks. Brent crude was down about 15 ...
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
From promises to policy
Renewable energy needs government to draft sensible policy
November 26, 2014, Wednesday
Banks propose fund to cure power sector's woes
As banks struggle with high levels of exposure to the sector, a separate fund for power projects is seen as the next best
October 06, 2014, Monday
Closed access
Time to ease bottlenecks in open access for power supplies
August 26, 2014, Tuesday
SC coal verdict: Power stocks take another beating
Investors rushed to pare their holdings in stocks of Jaiprakash Power, Reliance Power and Adani
June 26, 2014, Thursday
Move forward on gas
Modify Rangarajan price, and be firm with licensees
April 06, 2014, Sunday
Go off the grid
Policy roadblocks holding back solar power
