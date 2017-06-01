-
June 09, 2017, Friday
Govt showers Rs 16,000-crore bailout to hydropower sector
Package includes 4% interest subvention, low tariff and power-purchase obligation for states
June 09, 2017, Friday
Diesel, petrol prices to change daily from June 16; dealers raise concerns
Since May 1, the dynamic fuel pricing model has been applied on a pilot basis in 5 cities
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Power Finance Corporation to revamp its lending portfolio
Plans to shift gears from NPA-hit thermal to T&D and renewable energy
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Stressed assets to be made national assets
Banks need assistance to complete projects that they have taken over
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Govt approves IPO of IREDA
This will enable it to mobilise funds for the clean energy sector
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Major ports slipping up on renewable energy targets
India's overall goal for green energy in the country is an ambitious 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022.
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Indian solar panel makers demand anti-dumping duty against China
This is the third attempt by the Indian panel makers to approach DGAD for anti-dumping duty
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Adani Power shifts Mundra unit to subsidiary
Adani Power Ltd's Board on Tuesday approved the transfer of its Mundra power plant asset to a separate subsidiary Adani Power ...
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Adani Power exploring options to sustain Mundra power plant
The Adani Power Limited's (APL) Boardmeeting on June 6 would contemplate on measures to help sustain the 4,620 MW importedcoal ...
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Petronet LNG: West Asia rift will have no impact
Reports say that shipping lines in India are rejecting bookings to Doha with immediate effect
June 05, 2017, Monday
Debt cloud over Mundra Power
Adani Power's board to discuss an option this week, in wake of adverse SC order on compensatory rate
June 05, 2017, Monday
25,000-Mw thermal power projects on sale, but buyers missing
Another mega NPA list may be in the making for lenders
June 05, 2017, Monday
Cabinet to decide on extra allocation for cooking gas scheme this month
Dharmendra Pradhan, says he wants at least 280-300 million LPG consumers by 2019
June 02, 2017, Friday
MoEF delists N-power project in Gujarat
The ministry's counsel informed the NGT that environmental clearance was not being given
June 02, 2017, Friday
Merger may be preferred route for ONGC, HPCL
A takeover would have resulted in HPCL becoming a subsidiary of ONGC
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Note ban impact: India oil demand in Q1 grew only 0.4% versus China's 2.2%
Indian oil demand, says a report from Platts Analytics, rose a marginal 0.4 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of 2017, as ...
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Sanjiv Singh appointed as new chairman of Indian Oil Corporation
Singh replaces B Ashok, who superannuated from the services of the company on May 31
June 01, 2017, Thursday
UP govt cancels 7,040 Mw of stalled power projects
Govt to encash the bank guarantee for these projects worth up to Rs 350 cr
June 01, 2017, Thursday
REC says over 10% lending this financial year will be in renewables
Company also plans for customised products, green fund raising options
