-
September 24, 2016, Saturday
Vivek Sharma: How to ramp up solar capacity to 100 Gw
Clearly, we need to add 15 Gw in each of the next six years - or five times the three Gw added last year, which was the highest ...
-
August 15, 2016, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh: Put off-grid on radar
Energy systems of the future will look different from the past
-
June 21, 2016, Tuesday
Making UDAY sustainable
States must do their part on power tariff reform
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh: An unsettled political economy
There is likely to be far more conflict for now before the dust settles
-
April 28, 2016, Thursday
Aptel order leaves power producers reeling
While its order on tariff has shielded consumers from frequent increases in electricity costs, it has plunged power companies ...
-
March 31, 2016, Thursday
Suman Bery: Pricing energy in an era of volatility
Resilient economies are those where price signals are promptly transmitted down to the end-user
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh: Energy security, not independence
Security will require meeting four imperatives: assured supply, safe passage, secure storage, and a seat at international forums ...
-
February 15, 2016, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh & Anjali Jaiswal: Skill up or scale down ambitions
How fast India builds its renewable energy capacity will depend in a very big way not just on political will and policy ...
-
November 16, 2015, Monday
Caution on solar power
Low tariffs conceal major evacuation challenges
-
August 09, 2015, Sunday
Power sector woes
Competitive bidding without delays can help
-
July 15, 2015, Wednesday
Nitin Desai: What should India offer at Paris?
Our climate-change effort should be built around energy efficiency, accelerated reforestation, & the ambitious renewable ...
-
July 14, 2015, Tuesday
Vandana Gombar: There is a buzz, now let's plug the holes
A slew of announcements raises hope of reaching the 175 Gw target for renewable energy capacity by 2022. That is, if supporting ...
-
April 20, 2015, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh: Build capacity for energy diplomacy
In 1911, Winston Churchill, then first lord of the Admiralty, made the decision to change the Royal Navy's primary fuel from coal ...
-
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
Vandana Gombar: 'Fight, flight or adapt'
For commercial and industrial enterprises in India bracketed in the highest tariff slabs, a switch to renewables would lower ...
-
February 16, 2015, Monday
Arunabha Ghosh: Speed, scale, skill... solar?
Ionce asked a rural bank officer how he managed to convince farmers to take large loans to install solar panels. He replied, "I ...
-
November 17, 2014, Monday
Vinayak Chatterjee: Time to step on the gas for effective power generation
Reviving stranded gas-based power plants and substituting diesel usage is a clear near-term opportunity
-
October 13, 2014, Monday
Vinayak Chatterjee: Sunshine over Madhya Pradesh
Well-crafted policies and smart implementation have led to a solar power surge in the state
-
September 28, 2014, Sunday
Kunal Kumar Kundu: The LPG roadblock
The overall oil subsidy could continue to hurt unless the govt finds a way to tackle the potential threat posed by the domestic ...
-
September 28, 2014, Sunday
Shreekant Sambrani: Power to the people
Much concern will be expended on the impact of the Supreme Court judgment cancelling coal-block allocations on industry. This is ...
-
August 26, 2014, Tuesday
Coal block allocation: PSU banks - Analysts in wait-and-watch mode
Despite high exposure of public sector banks to power, iron and steel sectors, analysts remain in a wait-and-watch mode
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Specials » Power & Energy » Opinion