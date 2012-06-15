JUST IN
    July 28, 2012, Saturday

    Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Pomp and circumstance

    The furore over Manmohan Singh’s Oxford speech in 2005 confirmed that most Indians dislike acknowledging we owe anything to ...
    July 04, 2012, Wednesday

    Subir Roy: What President Mukherjee portends

    The way Pranab Mukherjee has been able to sew up his election as the next President of India says volumes about the nature of ...
    June 23, 2012, Saturday

    Aditi Phadnis: The king of U-turns

    On June 14 it was a threat. On June 15 it turned into an opportunity: it became clear that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam ...
    June 20, 2012, Wednesday

    Shreekant Sambrani: Triumph of the survivor

    It is all over bar the shouting, as the cliché goes. Unless the equivalent of a meteor strike occurs in the Indian polity ...
    June 18, 2012, Monday

    A K Bhattacharya: UPA gets another shot

    The United Progressive Alliance government has by now acquired the notoriety of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Not ...
    June 16, 2012, Saturday

    Sunanda K Datta-Ray: When Didi met Madam

    Mamata Banerjee: They are not more beautiful than you. After turning Kolkata into London, Digha into Sentosa and Darjeeling into ...
    June 16, 2012, Saturday

    T N Ninan: Should she be complaining?

    The core gripe that Mamata Banerjee has against the Centre, which might explain her disenchantment with the ruling United ...
    June 15, 2012, Friday

    The last straw

    The ruling United Progressive Alliance has never looked as disunited as it does now. The leader of the UPA’s second-largest ...