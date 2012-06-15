-
July 28, 2012, Saturday
Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Pomp and circumstance
The furore over Manmohan Singh’s Oxford speech in 2005 confirmed that most Indians dislike acknowledging we owe anything to ...
-
July 04, 2012, Wednesday
Subir Roy: What President Mukherjee portends
The way Pranab Mukherjee has been able to sew up his election as the next President of India says volumes about the nature of ...
-
June 23, 2012, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: The king of U-turns
On June 14 it was a threat. On June 15 it turned into an opportunity: it became clear that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam ...
-
June 20, 2012, Wednesday
Shreekant Sambrani: Triumph of the survivor
It is all over bar the shouting, as the cliché goes. Unless the equivalent of a meteor strike occurs in the Indian polity ...
-
June 18, 2012, Monday
A K Bhattacharya: UPA gets another shot
The United Progressive Alliance government has by now acquired the notoriety of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Not ...
-
June 16, 2012, Saturday
Sunanda K Datta-Ray: When Didi met Madam
Mamata Banerjee: They are not more beautiful than you. After turning Kolkata into London, Digha into Sentosa and Darjeeling into ...
-
June 16, 2012, Saturday
T N Ninan: Should she be complaining?
The core gripe that Mamata Banerjee has against the Centre, which might explain her disenchantment with the ruling United ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
The last straw
The ruling United Progressive Alliance has never looked as disunited as it does now. The leader of the UPA’s second-largest ...
