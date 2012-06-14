-
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
South African President congratulates Pranab Mukherjee
South African President Jacob Zuma has congratulated Pranab Mukherjee on becoming the 13th President of India.
-
July 19, 2012, Thursday
The president-maker fails
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s last-minute support for the UPA’s presidential candidate, Pranab ...
-
July 11, 2012, Wednesday
Mukherjee reflects on life at Rashtrapati Bhavan
On the cusp of starting a “new innings in my life”, the ruling UPA’s Presidential candidate, Pranab Mukherjee, ...
-
July 07, 2012, Saturday
Mr President, you must...
On June 26, before he resigned as the Union finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee accepted a resignation letter: Omita Paul, 63, ...
-
July 01, 2012, Sunday
We back Pranab, but not his wrong economic policies: Sharad Yadav
Sharad Yadav, Janata Dal (United) chief and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convener, tells Gyan Varma if the United ...
-
June 28, 2012, Thursday
The political freelancer
This is the age of the political freelancer. Parties across the country are abandoning the constraining comfort of coalition ...
-
June 27, 2012, Wednesday
North Block bids adieu to Mukherjee
The staff had turned up in their best and the lensmen were all loaded and ready, but before the moment could be captured, Pranab ...
-
June 16, 2012, Saturday
Centre forward
This happened as recently as December 2008. An angry Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, had convened a meeting of the Congress ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Pranab, the quintessential Congressman
Known for his razor sharp intellect and memory and a quintessential Congressman, Pranab Mukherjee will make a huge transformation ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Presidential race: SP against any attempt to destabilise govt
Mamata Banerjee's attempt to turn the Presidential race into a troublesome affair for Congress suffered a setback today with her ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Presidential poll: Kalam says he will take decision at right time
A P J Abdul Kalam, who has been named as a Presidential candidate by SP and TMC, today said he will take a proper decision at the ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Presidential poll: Talks between Cong, SP gain momentum
Ahead of UPA's meeting this evening, talks between Congress and SP gained momentum over the possibility of Mulayam Singh Yadav's ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Exit Trinamool, enter reforms?
Important pieces of legislation held up because of opposition by the Trinamool Congress could be cleared in two months, top ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
Punters bet big on Pranab as President
Even as 24, Akbar Road, continues to toss between the names for Presidential candidate due to opposition from allies, bookies in ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
India Inc not amused with Presidential election drama
The policy paralysis was bad enough. But UPA’s handling of the Presidential election has made it worse. With political ...
-
June 14, 2012, Thursday
Congress blames Mamata for the mess
Congress today blamed Mamata Banerjee for the political mess over the Presidential candidate choice in an apparent bid to drive a ...
-
June 14, 2012, Thursday
Unprecedented move to make Manmohan Presidential nominee: CPI(M)
CPI(M) today termed as "unprecedented" the proposal to make Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a candidate for Presidential ...
-
June 14, 2012, Thursday
Mamata unlikely to meet PM
Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, who has teamed up with SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav to come up with their own names for the ...
-
June 14, 2012, Thursday
Prez poll: JD(U) says UPA should make its stand clear on issue
Against the backdrop of dramatic twists and turns in the Presidential race, key NDA ally JD(U) today refrained from making its ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues