July 26, 2012, Thursday
Battle against terrorism is fourth world war: Pranab
Taking over as the new President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, in his acceptance speech today, described the battle against ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee vows to protect constitution
Assuming office as the 13th President, Pranab Mukherjee today pledged to protect the Constitution not just in word but also in ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
President Pranab embarks on a new journey
Capping a 45-year-long run in government and politics, Pranab Mukherjee today embarked on a new and momentous journey as the ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee sworn in as India's 13th President
Pranab Mukherjee was today sworn in as the country's 13th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central ...
July 25, 2012, Wednesday
Pranab pays homage to leaders before taking oath as President
President elect Pranab Mukherjee today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other top leaders at their memorials here before heading ...
July 24, 2012, Tuesday
President poll: BSY rubs salt into BJP wounds in Karnataka
Rubbing salt into the wounds of BJP, smarting from cross-voting by some of its MLAs in the Presidential poll, party strongman BS ...
July 24, 2012, Tuesday
BJP plans committee to identify cross voters
Stung by unexpected cross-voting from its flock in the Presidential poll, the ruling BJP in Karnataka on Monday said it has ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
Pranab to be sworn in as 13th President on Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee will be sworn in as the country's 13th President on Wednesday at a special ceremony in the Central Hall of ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
No cross-voting from BJD, BJP in Odisha during Presidential poll
Even as cross voting in some non-Congress states like Karnataka brought to fore the factionalism in the ruling dispension, Biju ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
Mamata congratulates Pranab
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had kept everyone in suspense over supporting UPA nominee Pranab Mukherjee till the last ...
July 23, 2012, Monday
Pranab wins Prez poll by huge margin
Former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday became India's President-elect, with a victory margin of 70 per cent, ...
July 22, 2012, Sunday
Pranab thanks JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav for support
Soon after being elected the President of the country, Pranab Mukherjee called up JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and thanked him for ...
July 22, 2012, Sunday
Pranab Mukherjee becomes 13th President of India
Pranab Mukherjee was today elected as the 13th President, marking a new journey for the veteran Congress leader after over four ...
July 22, 2012, Sunday
Cross-voting in favour of Pranab in Karnataka
Faction-ridden ruling BJP in Karnataka suffered a humiliation today when Pranab Mukherjee secured a backing of 117 MLAs as ...
July 22, 2012, Sunday
Presidential poll: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes for the 14th Presidential election began here today in which UPA nominee Pranab Mukherjee has a clear edge over ...
July 21, 2012, Saturday
Presidential poll: Counting of votes tomorrow
UPA candidate Pranab Mukherjee is virtually set to become the 14th President of India tomorrow when the counting and declaration ...
July 21, 2012, Saturday
Congress leads opposition politics in West Bengal
Is Mamata Banerjee's decision to support UPA' presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee going to change the dynamics of opposition ...
July 20, 2012, Friday
Presidential poll: EC rejects Mulayam's vote
The Election Commission today rejected Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's vote in the Presidential poll and directed ...
July 20, 2012, Friday
Kabir Suman does not vote
Dissident Trinamool Congress MP Kabir Suman on Thursday did not vote in the presidential elections saying he was not well and ...
July 20, 2012, Friday
MNS abstains from Presidential voting
Of the 288 members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, 274 cast their votes in the voting held for presidency here at the ...
