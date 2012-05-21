JUST IN
    November 09, 2012, Friday

    Bhupesh Bhandari: Sentencing Rajat Gupta

    On October 24, US District Judge Jed S Rakoff sentenced Rajat Gupta to two years in prison for passing confidential information ...
    November 07, 2012, Wednesday

    Shankar Sharma: American idolatry in the US legal system

    The first part of this article Rajat Gupta - Less equal than others, published on November 6, showed how Hank Paulson, the former ...
    November 06, 2012, Tuesday

    Shankar Sharma: Rajat Gupta - Less equal than others

    On July 21, 2008, Hank Paulson, the then US treasury secretary, met around 15 major hedge fund managers at the offices of Eton ...
    October 29, 2012, Monday

    Pratip Kar: What the Rajat Gupta trial teaches us

    When the District Court for the Southern District of New York convicted Rajat Gupta on June 15, 2012, on one count of conspiracy ...
    October 27, 2012, Saturday

    Mihir S Sharma: Hole-ier than thou

    When I met Rajat Gupta, the first thing that struck me was how very different he was from most successful Indians. He ...
    October 27, 2012, Saturday

    Shubhashis Gangopadhyay: Both good and bad

    Rajat Gupta has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment for what the US justice system considered to be insider trading. Mr ...
    October 27, 2012, Saturday

    T N Ninan: Needed - 'Club Fed'

    Rajat Gupta has requested, and Judge Rakoff has said he will recommend, that Mr Gupta spend his two years in a minimum security ...
    October 26, 2012, Friday

    Out of Africa

    Rajat Gupta’s insider trading sentence is deserved but incomplete. The former McKinsey boss and Goldman Sachs and Procter ...
    July 13, 2012, Friday

    Regulator should hasten insider trading cases

    Rajat Gupta, former global head of Mckinsey’s case has brought the focus back on insider trading. Rajaratnam, who benefited ...
    June 23, 2012, Saturday

    An American icon

    A week after Indian-American millionaire Rajat Gupta was convicted by a federal jury on charges of insider trading, the world is ...
    June 19, 2012, Tuesday

    After Rajat

    The conviction of Rajat Gupta in a Wall Street insider trading case has sent shock waves through the corporate universe. Mr Gupta ...
    June 18, 2012, Monday

    Inside out

    Rajat Gupta has gone down, but insider trading may not. The guilty verdicts against the former McKinsey boss and Goldman Sachs ...
    June 03, 2012, Sunday

    Rajiv Rao: Delink Rajat Gupta from his community

    The New York District Attorney’s prosecution of Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey and a member of the boards of some ...
    May 21, 2012, Monday

    Tipping the odds

    The high risk of taking the stand in person could pay off for Rajat Gupta. The smart money says the former McKinsey boss and ...