-
November 09, 2012, Friday
Bhupesh Bhandari: Sentencing Rajat Gupta
On October 24, US District Judge Jed S Rakoff sentenced Rajat Gupta to two years in prison for passing confidential information ...
-
November 07, 2012, Wednesday
Shankar Sharma: American idolatry in the US legal system
The first part of this article Rajat Gupta - Less equal than others, published on November 6, showed how Hank Paulson, the former ...
-
November 06, 2012, Tuesday
Shankar Sharma: Rajat Gupta - Less equal than others
On July 21, 2008, Hank Paulson, the then US treasury secretary, met around 15 major hedge fund managers at the offices of Eton ...
-
October 29, 2012, Monday
Pratip Kar: What the Rajat Gupta trial teaches us
When the District Court for the Southern District of New York convicted Rajat Gupta on June 15, 2012, on one count of conspiracy ...
-
October 27, 2012, Saturday
Mihir S Sharma: Hole-ier than thou
When I met Rajat Gupta, the first thing that struck me was how very different he was from most successful Indians. He ...
-
October 27, 2012, Saturday
Shubhashis Gangopadhyay: Both good and bad
Rajat Gupta has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment for what the US justice system considered to be insider trading. Mr ...
-
October 27, 2012, Saturday
T N Ninan: Needed - 'Club Fed'
Rajat Gupta has requested, and Judge Rakoff has said he will recommend, that Mr Gupta spend his two years in a minimum security ...
-
October 26, 2012, Friday
Out of Africa
Rajat Gupta’s insider trading sentence is deserved but incomplete. The former McKinsey boss and Goldman Sachs and Procter ...
-
July 13, 2012, Friday
Regulator should hasten insider trading cases
Rajat Gupta, former global head of Mckinsey’s case has brought the focus back on insider trading. Rajaratnam, who benefited ...
-
June 23, 2012, Saturday
An American icon
A week after Indian-American millionaire Rajat Gupta was convicted by a federal jury on charges of insider trading, the world is ...
-
June 19, 2012, Tuesday
After Rajat
The conviction of Rajat Gupta in a Wall Street insider trading case has sent shock waves through the corporate universe. Mr Gupta ...
-
June 18, 2012, Monday
Inside out
Rajat Gupta has gone down, but insider trading may not. The guilty verdicts against the former McKinsey boss and Goldman Sachs ...
-
June 03, 2012, Sunday
Rajiv Rao: Delink Rajat Gupta from his community
The New York District Attorney’s prosecution of Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey and a member of the boards of some ...
-
May 21, 2012, Monday
Tipping the odds
The high risk of taking the stand in person could pay off for Rajat Gupta. The smart money says the former McKinsey boss and ...
