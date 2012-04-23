-
October 26, 2012, Friday
Voices on Rajat Gupta
India Inc brass was surprisingly reticent on the Rajat Gupta sentence.
-
October 26, 2012, Friday
Judging if wiretaps are necessary
“Necessity” is a simple word that means “an imperative requirement or need for something”.
-
October 26, 2012, Friday
Sentence charges a 'sad occasion'
Manhattan’s India-born top federal prosecutor Preet Bharara has termed former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta’s ...
-
October 24, 2012, Wednesday
Judges to weigh Rajaratnam appeal of insider case
A panel of judges on Thursday will hear arguments that U.S. prosecutors should not have been able to play dozens of FBI wiretaps ...
-
June 20, 2012, Wednesday
Goldman pays a large chunk of $30-mn legal fee for Gupta
Financial services firm Goldman Sachs has paid a large chunk of the nearly $30-million legal fees for its former board member ...
-
June 16, 2012, Saturday
Wanted Gupta to walk free but evidence overwhelming: Jurors
The jury, which convicted one of the most prominent Indian-Americans in the US Rajat Gupta of securities fraud, said it wanted ...
-
June 15, 2012, Friday
At Gupta trial, a glimpse of Goldman's workings
Wall Street watchers hoped that the inner workings of Goldman Sachs would be on display during the insider trading trial of Rajat ...
-
June 14, 2012, Thursday
Rajat Gupta's fate may hinge on witnesses, not wiretaps
Through phone logs, trading records and a parade of witnesses, U.S. prosecutors repeatedly worked to connect the dots between ...
-
June 13, 2012, Wednesday
'Gupta's $10 million loss deliberate hanky panky by Rajaratnam'
Berkshire Hathaway's India-born top executive Ajit Jain was "shocked" to hear that his friend ex-McKinsey head Rajat ...
-
May 20, 2012, Sunday
Gupta's disarming lawyer seeks victory where Rajaratnam's failed
Galleon Group LLC co-founder Raj Rajaratnam, for his trial last year on insider-trading charges, selected as his lawyer a ...
-
April 23, 2012, Monday
Outmanned, outgunned, SEC on a roll
One late afternoon in March 2007, Sanjay Wadhwa sat at his desk transfixed by the data on his computer screen. Wadhwa was then a ...
