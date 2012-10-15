-
December 15, 2012, Saturday
Gupta says shouldn't be required to pay $6.78 mn to Goldman
India-born former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta has said he should not be required to pay the global investment banking firm ...
-
December 05, 2012, Wednesday
Rajat Gupta to stay free on bail
A US appeals court on Tuesday granted a bid by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta to remain free on bail ...
-
November 30, 2012, Friday
US court agrees to hear Gupta's stay plea
A US court has agreed to hear next week a bid by India-born former Goldman Sachs Director Rajat Gupta to delay his surrender to ...
-
November 29, 2012, Thursday
US court agrees to hear Gupta's plea to stay surrender date
A US court has agreed to hear next week a bid by India-born former Goldman Sachs Director Rajat Gupta to delay his surrender to ...
-
November 27, 2012, Tuesday
US prosecutors call Gupta 'flight risk'
Calling Rajat Gupta a "flight risk" due to his strong personal and financial ties to India, US prosecutors have asked a ...
-
November 16, 2012, Friday
Rajat Gupta should pay $15 million penalty: US govt
US government has asked a court to slap a maximum penalty of $15 million on India-born fallen Wall Street titan Rajat Gupta and ...
-
November 16, 2012, Friday
Rajat Gupta files appeal against conviction in insider trading case
India-born former Goldman Sachs Director Rajat Gupta, who was handed a two-year prison sentence on insider trading charges by a ...
-
October 26, 2012, Friday
Good behaviour may cut Gupta's two-yr jail term
Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman Sachs director who was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for insider trading, can get a ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
India Inc reacts to Rajat Gupta's sentencing
Erstwhile Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, was today sentenced to two years in prison and fined $5 million for insider ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
Rahul Bajaj happy about lenient sentence to Rajat Gupta
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj today welcomed the relatively lenient two-year jail term which a US court awarded to former McKinsey ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
I lost my reputation, says apologetic Rajat Gupta
A devastated India-born former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta, who was sentenced today for insider trading crimes, said he ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
The FBI's 5-year operation to nab a new insider trading class
Almost six years ago, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents David Chaves and Patrick Carroll surveyed the midtown New York ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
Insiders everywhere, impossible to catch
Insider trading investigations are the most difficult to crack of all securities market offences. These are even more difficult ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
The hedge fund manager with the right friends
Raj Rajaratnam, a billionaire investor, once ran the Galleon group, which became one of the world's largest hedge funds. On May ...
-
October 25, 2012, Thursday
The lawyer who set the trap
Preet Bharara is the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bharara formerly worked as a prosecutor in the ...
-
October 24, 2012, Wednesday
Rajat Gupta to be sentenced on Wednesday
Gupta was held guilty of the charge by a conflicted jury that took about two days to reach its verdict. Gupta, who is also the ...
-
October 24, 2012, Wednesday
Rajat Gupta to be sentenced today
Former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta will be sentenced here tomorrow by a US judge here on insider trading charges a year ...
-
October 19, 2012, Friday
Rajat Gupta's lawyer file for Rwandan reprieve
Federal prosecutors want Rajat K Gupta, once one of the world's most prominent businessmen, to spend as much as 10 years in ...
-
October 18, 2012, Thursday
US seeks up to 10 yrs in prison for Rajat Gupta
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta deserves to spend eight to 10 years in prison for his ...
-
October 15, 2012, Monday
'Gupta could get 6-yr prison term or less'
US prosecutors may seek an 8-10 year prison term for ex-Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta for his conviction in insider trading ...
