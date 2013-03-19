-
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Rate cut by September; buy rate sensitive stocks: analysts
Analysts expect the RBI to slash rates by September and suggest buying rate sensitive stocks at the current levels
May 28, 2014, Wednesday
Policy can be more balanced in coming months
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to stay on hold in June. Inflation, after spiking in late-2013, has turned ...
January 28, 2014, Tuesday
'RBI wants to pull down rising prices'
Personally, I am not surprised at RBI hiking the repo rate at this point of time
May 03, 2013, Friday
A policy of intent: Action awaited...
The Annual Credit Policy did little in terms of improving investors' or borrowers' mood. A 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate -- ...
June 03, 2014, Tuesday
Five takeaways from the RBI policy
Though inflation remains a concern, Rajan has prepared the grounds for future growth by reducing SLR
January 28, 2014, Tuesday
Why the trend in financials and rate-sensitives will be negative
Bank Nifty tested support at 10,350 in the session itself and the trend looks negative with a breakdown in the financial index
June 13, 2013, Thursday
Will RBI spoil the bond party?
Status quo in policy will lead to rise in yields, hurt banks' profitability
March 19, 2013, Tuesday
Household budgets will continue to bleed
With administered prices keeping food inflation high and loan rates unlikely to go down, life won't get any easier