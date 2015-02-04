-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut augurs well for industry: Rajeev Talwar
A cut in home loan rates will surely help buyers firm up their decision to buy a house this festival season and give a fillip to ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut provides boost to economy: Ravi Uppal
During the last three years, RBI, while keeping a hawk's eye on inflation, had eased lending rates and liquidity norms ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
MPC showed continuity: Aditi Nayar
There was continuity in other parameters such as the stance on neutral systemic liquidity
April 07, 2016, Thursday
Rate transmissions can be seen in next few months: Manas Datta
If the intended process is sincerely followed by the banks we might see a downward interest-rate environment in next few months
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
How much can RBI cut? Hopefully, 25 bps: Saugata Bhattacharya
Says only worry is inflation projections look a little optimistic, even factoring in a late and staggered phase-in of the 7th Pay ...
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Rate cut on anticipated lines, liquidity concerns addressed: BS Jury
Overall, the policy has a slew of positive surprises, with the most notable being the projection of a benign inflation trajectory ...
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Rate cut on expected lines: M S Unnikrishnan
Transmissions of rate cuts by banks is the biggest challenge
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Sajjid Chinoy: The writing on the wall
What markets have to begin to accept is that there is no space for a large easing cycle
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
RBI's dovish tone shows some risks mitigating: experts
The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, pausing as widely expected after a spike in food ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
RBI rate cut not enough to revive growth: India Inc
Say they don't see a revival till the second half of the current fiscal
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
RBI rate cut will help improve consumer sentiment: auto cos
Auto industry, led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, today welcomed RBI's move to cut key interest rate by 0.25 ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
RBI to be on pause for the rest of the year: experts
The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, easing policy for a third time ...
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
A missed opportunity, says India Inc on RBI's status quo on rates
Centre and RBI not on same page on boosting economic growth, say CEOs
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Central bank pauses for transmission of rate cuts: Y M Deosthalee
Says reducing base rates would lead to re-pricing of a substantial quantum of the bank book, thereby eroding margins
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Quicker transmission of rate cuts: Sam Ghosh
The earlier two repo rate cuts of 25 basis points each in January and March 2015 had not resulted in any corresponding reduction ...
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Pragmatic approach needed: Manas Datta
The policy does not come as a surprise. The unseasonal rains across the country, leading to crop damage, have evoked inflationary ...
April 07, 2015, Tuesday
Expect 25-50 bps rate cut during the year: experts
The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, waiting for more clarity on inflation after ...
March 05, 2015, Thursday
Low rate to help revive stalled projects, says India Inc
CEOs say RBI's rate cut will boost demand for home and auto loans
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Go for growth - RBI repo rate cut will support fiscal push for investment: V Srinivasan
The RBI rate cut, together with the Budget proposals, will greatly improve sentiment
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Expect another 25-50 bps rate cut this year: experts
The Reserve Bank of India cut its repo interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, in its second move this year ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Cut boosts markets' morale: A Balasubramanian
I would call it a 'festival bonanza' to boost the morale of the financial market
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
A good beginning for MPC: Soumya Kanti Ghosh
The RBI Governor clarified that liquidity will continue to be adequate
April 07, 2016, Thursday
RBI cuts by 25 bps, but feels like more: Ravneet Gill
We see the recent measures helping bond market sentiments and bank liquidity position materially
April 07, 2016, Thursday
Stage is set for decisive shift in financial sector: Shilpa Kumar
Firstly, RBI's commentary on liquidity was much warranted given the stressed liquidity situation being witnessed, which was not ...
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Front-loaded rate cut not accommodative: Saurabh Mukherjea
Believes there will be limited rate cuts in FY17, due to probability of fiscal slippage and risks to inflation
April 06, 2016, Wednesday
Easy stance on liquidity: Gaurav Kapur
Room for further cuts is significantly constrained
April 05, 2016, Tuesday
Lower rates can boost housing: Rajeev Talwar
Banks should bring down their lending rates significantly
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
RBI policy leaves realtors desolate; want rate cut to boost sector
Real estate industry today expressed disappointment over RBI's decision to keep the key interest rates unchanged, saying rate ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
India Inc says RBI stance expected, wants govt to expedite infra investment
Corporate India, which is fast losing patience with the Modi government, wants the Indian government to start spending on ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
RBI move in line with fiscal discipline: CEA
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Tuesday said a third cut in the policy rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
Arvind Subramanian plays down RBI's inflation worries, says govt will contain price rise
Welcoming rate cut by RBI, the government today said a recovering economy needs policy support and the third reduction in ...
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
We're banking on loan growth to make up for hit on income: Arundhati Bhattacharya
Interview with chairman, State Bank of India
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Rates to be data-dependent: V R Iyer
Says inflation is expected at 5.8 per cent by the end of 2015
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Interest rates likely to decline by another 50 bps: Nimesh Shah
Says the Indian rupee may continue to hold steady
April 08, 2015, Wednesday
Transmission concerns overdone: Indranil Sen Gupta
After Tuesday's dovish policy, we expect Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan to cut rates by 25 basis points on ...
April 07, 2015, Tuesday
We are disappointed the RBI didn't cut rates: Ashok Leyland CFO
Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gopal Mahadevan said that he is little disappointed with ...
March 05, 2015, Thursday
Expect another 50 bps rate cut this year: Keki Mistry
Hopes to reduce home loan rate in 'near future'; to be applicable for all customers
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
RBI should avoid repeated inter-meeting moves: Siddhartha Sanyal
Multiple inter-meeting moves can potentially infuse a degree of unwarranted surprise and speculation about monetary policy
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Infra, realty companies stand to gain from rate cut
Larger gains will accrue after interest rates are lowered further and the business cycle picks up
February 04, 2015, Wednesday
Some calm amidst the storm: Sajjid Chinoy
The move to inflation targeting is predicated on the principle of having as many instruments as targets.RBI should use interest ...