October 05, 2016, Wednesday Cut augurs well for industry: Rajeev Talwar A cut in home loan rates will surely help buyers firm up their decision to buy a house this festival season and give a fillip to ...

October 05, 2016, Wednesday Cut provides boost to economy: Ravi Uppal During the last three years, RBI, while keeping a hawk's eye on inflation, had eased lending rates and liquidity norms ...

October 05, 2016, Wednesday MPC showed continuity: Aditi Nayar There was continuity in other parameters such as the stance on neutral systemic liquidity

April 07, 2016, Thursday Rate transmissions can be seen in next few months: Manas Datta If the intended process is sincerely followed by the banks we might see a downward interest-rate environment in next few months

April 06, 2016, Wednesday How much can RBI cut? Hopefully, 25 bps: Saugata Bhattacharya Says only worry is inflation projections look a little optimistic, even factoring in a late and staggered phase-in of the 7th Pay ...

April 06, 2016, Wednesday Rate cut on anticipated lines, liquidity concerns addressed: BS Jury Overall, the policy has a slew of positive surprises, with the most notable being the projection of a benign inflation trajectory ...

April 06, 2016, Wednesday Rate cut on expected lines: M S Unnikrishnan Transmissions of rate cuts by banks is the biggest challenge

August 05, 2015, Wednesday Sajjid Chinoy: The writing on the wall What markets have to begin to accept is that there is no space for a large easing cycle

August 04, 2015, Tuesday RBI's dovish tone shows some risks mitigating: experts The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, pausing as widely expected after a spike in food ...

June 02, 2015, Tuesday RBI rate cut not enough to revive growth: India Inc Say they don't see a revival till the second half of the current fiscal

June 02, 2015, Tuesday RBI rate cut will help improve consumer sentiment: auto cos Auto industry, led by market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, today welcomed RBI's move to cut key interest rate by 0.25 ...

June 02, 2015, Tuesday RBI to be on pause for the rest of the year: experts The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, easing policy for a third time ...

April 08, 2015, Wednesday Central bank pauses for transmission of rate cuts: Y M Deosthalee Says reducing base rates would lead to re-pricing of a substantial quantum of the bank book, thereby eroding margins

April 08, 2015, Wednesday Quicker transmission of rate cuts: Sam Ghosh The earlier two repo rate cuts of 25 basis points each in January and March 2015 had not resulted in any corresponding reduction ...

April 08, 2015, Wednesday Pragmatic approach needed: Manas Datta The policy does not come as a surprise. The unseasonal rains across the country, leading to crop damage, have evoked inflationary ...

April 07, 2015, Tuesday Expect 25-50 bps rate cut during the year: experts The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, waiting for more clarity on inflation after ...

March 05, 2015, Thursday Low rate to help revive stalled projects, says India Inc CEOs say RBI's rate cut will boost demand for home and auto loans