For each athlete who is part of the Indian contingent, the biggest dream is to bring back laurels and a medallion for India, and each one hungers for support from the entire nation, especially since they do not have a home-ground advantage. Edelweiss Group is associated with 2016 Olympics as the principal sponsor of the Indian Olympic Contingent and has launched the #IAmTeamIndia Campaign where they want to gather support for the Indian team by getting the audiences to pledge their support to the contingent which will motivate them to know there are a billion people cheering them on in the competition.