September 14, 2016, Wednesday
WADA furious as Russian hackers release Williams', Biles medical files
In a posting on its website, Fancy Bears claimed US athletes at the Olympics had played well but not fair
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
Russians hack WADA database; allege Simone Biles, Serena sisters of doping
Files on Simon Biles and Williams sisters were leaked. Biles took the gymnastic gold were India's Dipa Karmakar came fourth
September 12, 2016, Monday
American women sweep in triathlon's Paralympic debut
Allysa Seely, Hailey Danisewicz and Melissa Stockwell swept the medals in the PT2 class
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Brazil's Michel Temer says Rio 2016 Olympics a success
He also said that Brazil would use the success of the Olympics to face its economic and political challenges
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Ryan Lochte losing all his sponsors after Rio robbery lie
The company said Monday that the endorsement was specifically for the 2016 Olympics, and would not be renewed
August 22, 2016, Monday
Olympic flag handed over to Tokyo for 2020 Games
Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike accepted the flag towards end of 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony at Maracana Stadium
August 22, 2016, Monday
Rio Olympics: Boxing on brink after Rio judging controversies
Several boxers had complained about bad decision by the judges, most contentious one came in the heavyweight final
August 22, 2016, Monday
Rio Olympics: Groundbreaking Games for women in Rio
Despite of a great success rate of women's, a gender gap remains with 169 events for men staged in Rio compared to 137 for women
August 22, 2016, Monday
CAS rules Narsingh Yadav intentionally took substance in tablet form
It also ruled that Sandeep Yadav's ingestion was not at the same time
August 22, 2016, Monday
Rio bids farewell to athletes in colourful closing
Olympic flag was lowered and handed over to the representative of Tokyo 2020, the next host of the Games
August 22, 2016, Monday
US NBA stars rip Serbia for third gold in a row
Spain, which lost to the US team in the past two Olympic finals, edged Australia 89-88 in the bronze medal game
August 22, 2016, Monday
Neymar crowned samba king as hosts end on a high
Neymar swept home a brilliant free-kick and scored a trademark stutter-run penalty to win a shoot-out against Germany
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Rio Olympics: Sakshi Malik to be Indian flagbearer at Games closing
The announcement came after India's last medal hope Yogeshwar Dutt lost in the qualifying of the 65kg freestyle wrestling
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Wrestling Federation of India demands CBI probe into Narsingh dope scandal
Verdict marked a painful end to the controversy which began with the wrestler failing a June 25 test
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Bolt, now atop the league of extraordinary gentlemen
After Rio 2016, the Jamaican may have surpassed Muhammad Ali in terms of global appeal
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Rio Olympics: Shuttler Chen Long beats Lee Chong Wei to clinch gold
Lee chong Wei had to settle for silver for the third consecutive time at the Olympics
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Bharat Petroleum announces Rs 75 lakh award for P V Sindhu
Sindhu has been working with BPCL since 2013 and is currently an assistant manager of sports at its Hyderabad office
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Rio Olympics: Viktor Axelsen beats Lin Dan to clinch bronze
Lin Dan is a two time gold medalist and went down to his Danish opponent in an hour and 10 minutes
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Produnova can't be called a death vault: Dipa Karmakar
She was the first Indian gymnast to qualify for Olympics and she missed the medal by a whisker
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Make Rajyavardhan Rathore Sports Minister: Milkha Singh
We should work for next two Olympic games with a clear objective of winning medals, with appropriate funding and resource support
