December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Defaulters may have to pay higher rates, warns RBI
RBI Governor said the central bank will come out with a discussion paper next week with regard to distressed borrowers and rising ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
'Top 30 NPAs of PSBs account for one-third of total bad loans'
Gross non-performing assets amount of top 30 accounts of public sector banks stood at Rs 72,174 crore
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Lenders find top clothier doesn't have enough to cover itself
S Kumars owes Rs 3,000 crore to state-owned banks; UCO Bank forced to publish chairman Nitin Kasliwal's photo in newspapers
December 09, 2013, Monday
Deccan Chronicle uses BIFR to play hide & seek with lenders
In 2009, when Deccan Chargers, owned by Deccan Chronicle Holdings, lifted the cup in the second season of Indian Premier League ...
December 07, 2013, Saturday
Zoom's greed leaves lenders high and dry
The 2008 financial crash hit the developer hard as it took on more projects than it could handle
December 07, 2013, Saturday
Rising Defaults II: Kingfisher on ground, banks' money up in the air
Mallya, who sold off his United Spirits to Diageo for $1 billion early this year, has not used this money to repay bank loans
December 06, 2013, Friday
Winsome becomes a headache for banks & investors
The company and its sister concern, Forever Precious, owe close to Rs 5,500 crore
