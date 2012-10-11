-
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Is Robert Vadra a liability for Priyanka's political career?
With the political rhetoric of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls getting shriller, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of Congress president ...
March 11, 2013, Monday
Poly Medicure investors bought 470 acre Gajaner land from Vadra firms
Promoter group shareholders and investment firms in Faridabad-based medical disposables manufacturer Poly Medicure have bought ...
October 30, 2012, Tuesday
Who gave loans to firm that sold Manesar land to Vadra?
Onkareshwar Properties, incorporated in 2004 with paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh, was a non-descript entity that made a meagre ...
October 27, 2012, Saturday
The man who sold 3.5-acre Manesar land to Robert Vadra
Onkareshwar Properties, which sold 3.5 acres in Shikopur, near Manesar, to Sky Light Hospitality in February-March 2008 for Rs ...
April 28, 2014, Monday
The Vadra effect
Emotional evasions from Priyanka Gandhi are not enough
March 09, 2013, Saturday
How a Rajasthan village lost to Robert Vadra
French solar firm leaped 180 km from the original location to buy land from his firms in Gajner
October 28, 2012, Sunday
Who gave Yajee's firm generous loans?
Onkareshwar Properties was a non-descript entity that made a meagre profit of Rs 77,949 for the financial year ended March 31, ...
October 11, 2012, Thursday
Mihir S Sharma: 8 Questions for Robert Vadra on his land deals
Arvind Kejriwal's new allegations against Robert Vadra, DLF, and the Haryana government make for interesting reading. But then, ...