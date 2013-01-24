-
February 10, 2013, Sunday
United Bank of India to get Rs 100 cr capital support
State-owned United Bank of India is likely to get Rs 100 crore fund infusion through preferential issue of shares to the ...
February 09, 2013, Saturday
What the Congress and the BJP want from the Budget
After two terms in office, the Congress led UPA is looking desperately for a magic formula that will help to shrug off anti- ...
February 08, 2013, Friday
Inflation still high, says RBI governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said that inflation in the country is still high despite the WPI (wholesale price index) ...
February 08, 2013, Friday
Reducing twin deficit, reviving growth priority: Rajan
Ahead of the Budget, Chief Economic Advisor Raghuram Rajan today said bringing down fiscal deficit, lowering current account ...
February 08, 2013, Friday
RBI waiting for Budget picture
Will take latest GDP estimate of 5% for FY13 into account while making next policy: Subbarao
February 07, 2013, Thursday
Budget session could be stormy for UPA
With less than a fortnight to go for the crucial Budget session of Parliament, the Congress led UPA needs to brace itself for a ...
February 07, 2013, Thursday
Street over excited on corporate earnings coming back to 12-15% growth: Daljeet Kohli
The recent correction in Indian equity markets has fueled apprehensions among the investors. Jitendra Kumar Gupta spoke with ...
February 06, 2013, Wednesday
Canâ€™t borrow beyond a limit: Chidambaram
Finance Minister P Chidambaram today said the government was not in a position to borrow beyond a limit and that there was a need ...
February 06, 2013, Wednesday
Cut energy, fertiliser subsidies to make up for food security : Montek
Just weeks before the union Budget, Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia today said that a situation needs ...
February 06, 2013, Wednesday
NBFCs demand recovery powers, tax benefits like banks
Demand that NBFCs be covered under Sarfaesi Act to be able to recover their loans like banks
January 25, 2013, Friday
MFs eye Union Budget with great expectations
India's mutual fund industry, which had an action-packed period last year, expects the government to continue with its reform ...
January 25, 2013, Friday
CREDAI asks for inclusive housing policy in Budget 13-14
In its Budget wishlist, CREDAI said the government should initiate widespread tax incentives for making real estate the new ...
January 24, 2013, Thursday
Telcos seek clear guidelines on spectrum mortgage in Budget
Telecom operators have asked the government to finalise guidelines and regulations for mortgage of spectrum to raise funds in the ...
