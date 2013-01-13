-
February 08, 2013, Friday
I-T surcharge likely on income above Rs 1 crore
Also being considered is Rs 50 lakh-1 cr taxable income bracket
January 25, 2013, Friday
Argument for taxing very-rich should be considered, says FM
A day after Wipro Chairman Azim Premji threw his weight behind the rich tax, Finance Minister P Chidambaram today found arguments ...
January 20, 2013, Sunday
Real problem is not enough people declaring income, paying tax: Montek
Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh AhluwaliaÂ knows very well that he should not utter a word on controversial ...
January 13, 2013, Sunday
Economists say inheritance tax preferable to super-rich tax
Actor Amitabh Bachhan recently said you could not escape death and income-tax. If economistsâ€™ suggestions are incorporated in ...
